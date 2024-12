Citations are issued by the National Hockey League Hockey Operations Department, which tracks all games, logs all penalties for diving or embellishment, and flags all plays not called on the ice that in its opinion were deserving of such a penalty. A Citation is issued once Hockey Operations, through its internal deliberations, is convinced that a player warrants sanction.

Norris was issued a Warning following an incident flagged by NHL Hockey Operations during NHL Game No. 209 vs. NY Islanders on Nov. 7. His second Citation, which triggered the $2,000 fine, was issued for an incident at 13:07 of the third period during NHL Game No. 412 vs. Detroit on Dec. 5. Red Wings forward Marco Kasper was assessed a minor penalty for holding on the play.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.