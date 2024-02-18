Binnington fined maximum for high-sticking in Blues game

NEW YORK – St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for high-sticking Nashville Predators forward Luke Evangelista during NHL Game No. 855 in St. Louis on Saturday, Feb. 17, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 19:14 of the third period. Binnington was assessed a minor penalty for high-sticking.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.