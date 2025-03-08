Siegenthaler out rest of regular season for Devils with lower-body injury

Hamilton also out for extended period with lower-body injury

Siegenthaler_030725

© Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jonas Siegenthaler will miss the remainder of the regular season, and Dougie Hamilton will be out for an extended period for the New Jersey Devils, each defenseman with a lower-body injury.

The news was announced by New Jersey general manager Tom Fitzgerald on Friday.

Siegenthaler left a 3-2 shootout win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 4 and did not return after falling along the boards at 8:45 of the first period. He has nine points (two goals, seven assists) and ranks second among Devils defensemen with 92 blocked shots and third with 75 hits in 55 games.

Hamilton was injured during the Devils' 4-3 loss at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday when he got tangled up with Stars forward Mason Marchment behind the Dallas net at 18:13 of the first period.

He was in obvious pain after the play and headed straight for the locker room on his own power and did not return.

Hamilton leads all Devils defensemen in goals (nine), assists (31), points (40), even-strength points (25) and power-play points (15).

The Devils acquired defenseman Brian Dumoulin in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday for a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and forward prospect Herman Traff.

The Devils (33-24-6) have 19 regular-season games remaining, including the first of 12 at home when they play the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. They are third in the Metropolitan Division, four points ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets, who have played two fewer games.

Related Content

Dumoulin traded to Devils by Ducks for prospect, draft pick

Latest News

Backstrom receives standing ovation from Capitals fans before ceremonial puck drop

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Hurricanes don't regret taking chance on Rantanen

Carlo traded to Maple Leafs by Bruins for Minten, 1st-round pick in 2026

Rantanen's trade to Stars caps 'crazy' stretch for high-scoring forward

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 7

Fantasy spin on 2025 NHL Trade Deadline with EDGE stats

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Beauvillier traded to Capitals by Penguins for draft pick

List of NHL captains

Rantanen traded to Stars by Hurricanes, signs 8-year, $96 million contract

Marchand traded to Panthers by Bruins for draft pick

Mrazek, Craig Smith traded to Red Wings by Blackhawks for Veleno

EDGE stats: Rantanen trade makes Stars front-runners for Stanley Cup

Kunin traded to Blue Jackets by Sharks for draft pick

Soucy traded to Rangers by Canucks for 3rd-round pick in 2025 Draft

Zucker signs 2-year, $9.5 million contract with Sabres