Siegenthaler out rest of regular season for Devils with lower-body injury

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jonas Siegenthaler will miss the remainder of the regular season, and Dougie Hamilton will be out for an extended period for the New Jersey Devils, each defenseman with a lower-body injury.

The news was announced by New Jersey general manager Tom Fitzgerald on Friday.

Siegenthaler left a 3-2 shootout win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 4 and did not return after falling along the boards at 8:45 of the first period. He has nine points (two goals, seven assists) and ranks second among Devils defensemen with 92 blocked shots and third with 75 hits in 55 games.

Hamilton was injured during the Devils' 4-3 loss at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday when he got tangled up with Stars forward Mason Marchment behind the Dallas net at 18:13 of the first period.

He was in obvious pain after the play and headed straight for the locker room on his own power and did not return.

Hamilton leads all Devils defensemen in goals (nine), assists (31), points (40), even-strength points (25) and power-play points (15).

The Devils acquired defenseman Brian Dumoulin in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday for a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and forward prospect Herman Traff.

The Devils (33-24-6) have 19 regular-season games remaining, including the first of 12 at home when they play the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. They are third in the Metropolitan Division, four points ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets, who have played two fewer games.