Tavares reaches 500 NHL goals by scoring for Maple Leafs

Center achieves milestone against Blue Jackets, becomes 49th player to hit mark

TOR@CBJ: Knies, Tavares team up for 500th career goal

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

John Tavares scored his 500th NHL goal on Wednesday, hitting the milestone in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 6-3 loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

The goal at 15:45 of the third period made Tavares the 49th player to reach the mark. Tavares scored with a snap shot low in the left circle, going short side off a pass from Matthew Knies from the slot.

“You play this game to win as a team, and it's all about the team," Tavares said. "And you know, you'd like to have have it made more of an impact in the game. But for sure, in the days ahead and moments ahead, I'll appreciate it more.

"Obviously, a lot's gone into it and a lot of support along the way from many people, mainly from my teammates and coaches and people close to me, my family. So, thank you.”

Tavares scored No. 499 on a breakaway in overtime to give Toronto a 4-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

The 35-year-old center has 1,128 points (500 goals, 628 assists) in 1,194 NHL regular-season games with the Maple Leafs and New York Islanders. He has 228 goals in 526 regular-season games with Toronto since signing a seven-year, $77 million contract ($11 million average annual value) as a free agent on July 1, 2018. On June 27, he signed a four-year, $17.52 million contract ($4.38 million AAV) to remain with Toronto.

“It's amazing," said Auston Matthews, who succeeded Tavares as Toronto's captain. "I can't say enough great things about Johnny, the person that he is, the teammate, the professional, the guy that shows up to the rink every day and is one of the hardest workers, takes care of himself in all different ways.

“So, I feel very lucky to call him a great friend, a teammate, a guy that all of us are extremely happy for. Tonight's a big accomplishment."

Selected No. 1 by the Islanders in the 2009 NHL Draft, Tavares scored 272 goals with New York, ranking ninth in franchise history.

His career high for goals in a season is 47, achieved in 2018-19, in his first season with Toronto.

On Oct. 18, he joined Wayne Gretzky (Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings), Mark Messier (Oilers, New York Rangers) and Ron Francis (Hartford Whalers/Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins) as the only players in NHL history to score 500 points with multiple franchises.

“Obviously being able to play for two great franchises and having the success I’ve had, I think that speaks volumes for my teammates, coaches, people that have been around me, and everyone who has been part of the journey,” he said after getting his 500th point. “So I’ve really enjoyed it and just want to keep going.”

Related Content

Tavares scores 500th career goal in Maple Leafs loss to Blue Jackets

Latest News

Kraken remain 'work in progress' while off to best-ever start to season

AHL notebook: But, Gridin among top rookies in Western Conference

Stars forward Seguin reflects on key moments in career ahead of 1,000th NHL game 

Super 16: Keller, Bedard among Olympic hopefuls

Tavares scores 500th career goal in Maple Leafs loss to Blue Jackets

Marchand takes leave of absence to volunteer as coach

Blues trick-or-treat with patients from St. Louis Children’s Hospital

NHL Status Report: Hyman has setback, week to week for Oilers

NHL EDGE stats behind Dobes’ hot start for Canadiens

Cooley signs 8-year, $80 million contract with Mammoth

Marner, Harley projected to make 2026 Canada Olympic roster, NHL.com predicts

Bratt, Karlsson projected to make 2026 Sweden Olympic roster, NHL.com predicts

Granlund, Maccelli, Armia projected to make 2026 Finland Olympic roster, NHL.com predicts

Tkachuk brothers’ health, Canada goalies among 10 Olympic storylines to watch

U.S. says ‘it’s our time’ to win Olympic gold medal at Milano Cortina 2026

Kane, Connor projected to make 2026 U.S. Olympic roster, NHL.com predicts

Bedard 'would do anything to be on' 2026 Canada Olympic team

Excitement over Mammoth, Blackhawks, Sharks discussed on 'NHL@TheRink' podcast