Tavares scores 500th career goal in Maple Leafs loss to Blue Jackets

Cole Sillinger scored his first two goals of the season and had an assist, Mathieu Olivier set a career-high with four points (one goal, three assists) for the Blue Jackets (6-4-0), who have won three straight and five of six.

“We roll four lines pretty heavily, and that that makes for a really good recipe,” Olivier said.

Charlie Coyle had a career-best four assists, Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist and Elvis Merzlikins made 33 saves for Columbus.

The line of Coyle, Olivier and Sillinger combined for 11 points.

“When we get the cycle going, we're tough to knock off the puck,” Sillinger said. “If teams give us time and space, we can capitalize. Throughout this 10-game stretch here, we felt like we've done that. It's just a matter of executing.”

Sammy Blais and Nicholas Robertson each had a goal and an assist, and Cayden Primeau made 18 saves for the Maple Leafs (5-5-1), who had won two straight.

“If you don't take care of the puck and you don't take care of certain team’s tendencies, you can get burnt by it and that's what happened tonight,” Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said.

Each team was coming off 4-3 wins on Tuesday: The Blue Jackets in overtime against the Buffalo Sabres while Toronto defeated the Calgary Flames.

Sillinger put the Blue Jackets on the board first to make it 1-0 at 6:56 in the first period. Sillinger got the wrist shot off thanks to a pass from Coyle, which marked his 300th career assist.

Werenski made it 2-0 at 11:16 with a wrist shot from the right circle. He has a goal in two straight games.