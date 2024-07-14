Pavelski finishes 2nd to Fish at American Century Championship

Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski put forth a valiant effort, but fell just short of winning the American Century Championship on Sunday.

The annual event at Edgewood in Lake Tahoe features some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. Former tennis pro Mardy Fish won the tournament with 83 points over three rounds. Pavelski finished just off his pace with 79.

The American Century Championship uses a Stableford scoring format, with points awarded to players per hole for an albatross, hole-in-one, eagle, birdie or par. Bogeys are zero points and negative points are awarded for anything over a double bogey.