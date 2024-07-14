Pavelski finishes 2nd to Fish at American Century Championship

Stars forward plays well again Sunday but can't catch leader, settles for runner-up

pavelski round 3 golf 2024
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski put forth a valiant effort, but fell just short of winning the American Century Championship on Sunday.

The annual event at Edgewood in Lake Tahoe features some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. Former tennis pro Mardy Fish won the tournament with 83 points over three rounds. Pavelski finished just off his pace with 79.

The American Century Championship uses a Stableford scoring format, with points awarded to players per hole for an albatross, hole-in-one, eagle, birdie or par. Bogeys are zero points and negative points are awarded for anything over a double bogey.

Pavelski, an excellent gofer who is almost always in contention recently at the event, played well for all three rounds and even outscored Fish 29-26 in the third round on Sunday. Pavelski held off retired professional golf legend Annika Sorenstam, who was third with 68 points. Sorenstam also had the shot of the day, one-hopping her approach on 13 into the bottom of the cup for an eagle.

Earlier in the tournament, Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown made a hole-in-one.

Pavelski made it interesting all the way to the end despite being down seven points heading in to the final round.

Pavelski wasn't the only one climbing the standings on Sunday. Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, fresh off of helping his team win the Stanley Cup, was 34th with 24 points after being stuck in 41st for both of the first two rounds.

Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson finished 35th with 22 points. His teammate, forward T.J. Oshie, was 50th with 8 points.

