Demidov signs 8-year, $73 contract with Canadiens

20-year-old forward had 62 points last season; deal begins in 2027-28

Ivan Demidov signs 8 year contract with MTL

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Ivan Demidov signed an eight-year, $73 million contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. It begins with the 2027-28 season and has an average annual value of $9.125 million.

The 20-year-old forward just completed his first full season with the Canadiens and had 62 points (19 goals, 43 assists) in 82 regular-season games and nine points (three goals, six assists) in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games, helping Montreal (48-24-10) reach the Eastern Conference Final.

Demidov was the No. 5 pick by the Canadiens at the 2024 NHL Draft.

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