Demidov signs 8-year, $73 contract with Canadiens

The 20-year-old forward just completed his first full season with the Canadiens and had 62 points (19 goals, 43 assists) in 82 regular-season games and nine points (three goals, six assists) in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games, helping Montreal (48-24-10) reach the Eastern Conference Final.

Demidov was the No. 5 pick by the Canadiens at the 2024 NHL Draft.