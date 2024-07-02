Middleton signs 4-year, $17.4 million contract with Wild

Defenseman had 25 points last season; deal begins in 2025-26

Jake Middleton signs Wiild extension

© David Berding/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jake Middleton signed a four-year, $17.4 million contract with the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. The contract, which has a $4.35 million average annual value, begins in the 2025-26 season.

The 28-year-old defenseman had 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) in 80 games last season while averaging 19:49 of ice time. He led Minnesota with 161 blocked shots and ranked third with 148 hits.

Selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the seventh round (No. 210) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Middleton has 57 points (14 goals, 43 assists) in 239 regular-season games with the Wild and San Jose Sharks and three assists in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

