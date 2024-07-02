Stamkos chooses 'different direction' with move to Predators

In the end, Steven Stamkos had to let go of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 34-year-old forward was the face of the franchise -- captain, all-time leading scorer, two-time Stanley Cup champion. But the sides didn’t see eye to eye on a contract for a year.

After the Nashville Predators pursued him aggressively in free agency, he signed a four-year, $32 million contract ($8 million average annual value) with them Monday.

“You have hope until the last minute, and then when you don’t hear anything, or nothing changes, you have to be able to adapt and just make a decision,” Stamkos said. “That’s the toughest part, is trying to hang on to something that maybe isn’t trying to hang on to you.”

This goes back to last July 1, when Stamkos became eligible to sign an extension and wasn’t approached by the Lightning. He was coming off a season in which he had 84 points (34 goals, 50 assists) in 81 games and won the Mark Messier Leadership Award.

“Certainly, that was probably the start of it, the start of the writing on the wall,” Stamkos said. “I didn’t quite understand why, but I didn’t ask too many questions. I just went about [things] and played hard and didn’t let it affect me.”

Stamkos had 81 points (40 goals, 41 assists) in 79 games this season.

“After the season, I knew both sides were going to want to try to get something done and do something that was mutually beneficial for both sides,” Stamkos said. “It just felt like I was the one that was making a lot of the concessions. That certainly came into play.”

The writing was really on the wall Sunday, when the Lightning acquired the rights to pending UFA forward Jake Guentzel from the Carolina Hurricanes for a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Stamkos said he had a pretty good feeling Sunday night he would have to make a decision when he woke up Monday morning. The Lightning signed Guentzel to a seven-year, $63 million contract ($9 million average annual value) on Monday.

“I’m not going to lie,” Stamkos said. “It was difficult. I mean, when you’ve been in one organization your whole career, as lucky as I’ve been to be in Tampa for 16 years, by no means did I ever envision that a day like today would happen. But it did.

“And I don’t want to take away from the excitement that we have for coming to Nashville, but it was certainly a tough kind of pill to swallow when it really started to materialize that it wasn’t going to work in Tampa.

“So, you know, things happened quick throughout this week. You always have a plan, or you think you have a plan, and then it doesn’t work out, and you’ve got to go in a different direction. That’s life, right?”