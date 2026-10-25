2026 Heritage Classic ‘full-circle moment’ for hockey fans

Amid conversations overheard in French and English, and among the several thousand fans adorned in Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets attire ahead of the outdoor game here won 2-1 by the Canadiens on Sunday, one young fan enjoying the festivities at the 2026 Scotiabank NHL PreGame was Winnipeg native Kelsey Rathwell. Smiling ear-to-ear and bouncing with energy, Rathwell shared a “full-circle moment” for her and her father on a sunny and mild afternoon on the Canadian prairies.

“It's so awesome because my dad, I begged him to take me to the first Heritage Classic (in Winnipeg) in 2016, but he said no because I was really young,” Rathwell said. “And now it's funny that I get to buy him a ticket to this Heritage Classic and we get to go together.

“And then I just got the new jersey with the new (Heritage Classic) patch on it, and he has his jersey with the old (2016) patch on it.”