WINNIPEG -- Jacob Fowler didn’t want the night to end even though the Montreal Canadiens were clinging to a one-goal lead as time was winding down at the 2026 Tim Hortons Heritage Classic at Princess Auto Stadium here Sunday.
Heritage Classic with Canadiens was something Fowler 'dreamed of my whole life'
21-year-old helps defeat Jets, becomes youngest goalie to win outdoor game
© Minas Panagiotakis/NHLI via Getty Images
The Montreal Canadiens goalie soaked up as much of the atmosphere as he could in the 2-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets, becoming the youngest goalie to play and win an NHL outdoor game.
“This game was different than a lot of other games I played where a lot of times, you’re looking at the clock kind of waiting for it to run out,” Fowler said. “Obviously you want to get the win, but I think tonight was one of those games where you never want the game to end.
“It’s so fun to be out there. The two of us (defenseman Lane Hutson) we’ve been talking about it. We wish we can play more of these. It’s so fun, it’s such a great environment, the ice was pretty good, so it’s just a lot of fun, I definitely took in my fair share of the moment there.”
Fowler made 33 saves in the win, earning first star honors. At 21 years and 355 days, he was the youngest goalie in the history of the NHL to start an outdoor game.
The win was his fifth straight, improving his record to 5-1-0 this season in six games (all starts) with a 1.79 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage.
“He’s dialed in, in there,” Canadiens defenseman Noah Dobson said. “I feel when goalies are at the top of their game, they obviously make it look easy, even though it’s not easy at all; some of those seam plays, post to post, it’s tough. But he’s locked in right now and was our best player tonight and I’m happy for him to have a performance on that stage.”
Selected by Montreal in the third round with the No. 69 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, Fowler began the season with Laval of the American Hockey League as Jakub Dobes and Sam Montembeault started as Montreal’s goaltending tandem.
But when Montembeault sustained a lower-body injury in practice Oct. 7, Fowler was called up by the Canadiens. He got his first start Oct. 8 and made 15 stops in a 5-2 loss against the Nashville Predators and hasn’t lost since.
“I think when I first got sent to Laval, I was pretty disappointed just thinking about that I wasn’t going to get a chance to play in this game,” Fowler said. “I think this week watching all the old videos of the goalies with the go-pros on and being able to throw it on (in practice) yesterday, it was just so cool to live in the moment in kind of something I dreamed of my whole life. I was happy the boys put a couple in for me tonight and we were able to get the win.”
© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images
Fowler earned the start in the Heritage Classic over Dobes with his performance in the previous five games. He earned his second NHL shutout in a 1-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings, making 30 saves Oct. 10, then won his next three starts.
Last season, Fowler was 9-6-2 in 17 games (all starts) with a 2.43 goals-against average and .908 save percentage.
“That position is a very important position and he’s playing very well for a young guy,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. “It’s all positive what he’s doing, and I think he’s done that at every level. This is a level that he wanted to get to, and he wants to prove it. It’s an everyday thing and I think he takes care of it every day.”
Fowler is endearing himself to his teammates not only with his play, but with his personality in the dressing room and off the ice.
“He’s a goofball, I never played with a goalie that at the intermission is laughing or chirping guys,” Dobson said. “Usually, goalies keep to themselves. He’s 21 years old in the National Hockey League on this stage and playing the way he is, he’s having a great time with it.
“But when he’s in the game, he’s locked in, you can see it in his ice. But outside of the ice he has a great time, he’s a great teammate and is fun to be around. He fits in great with the core of our team in general, so it’s a lot of fun around him.”
2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic
2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic
Montreal Canadiens vs Winnipeg Jets
Princess Auto Stadium | Winnipeg, Manitoba
October 25, 2026
The win against Winnipeg was the second for Montreal without captain Nick Suzuki, who is out for 2-4 weeks with an upper-body injury.
Fowler has both wins without the Canadiens’ leading scorer in the lineup.
“I think he’s great,” Montreal forward Juraj Slafkovsky said. “He’s so calm out there; he doesn’t look like he’s young or anything. He’s always patient and calm and in a good spot. He showed it again today. We have some good goalies here and we feel good when any one of them is on the ice.”