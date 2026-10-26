Heritage Classic with Canadiens was something Fowler 'dreamed of my whole life'

Fowler made 33 saves in the win, earning first star honors. At 21 years and 355 days, he was the youngest goalie in the history of the NHL to start an outdoor game.

The win was his fifth straight, improving his record to 5-1-0 this season in six games (all starts) with a 1.79 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage.

“He’s dialed in, in there,” Canadiens defenseman Noah Dobson said. “I feel when goalies are at the top of their game, they obviously make it look easy, even though it’s not easy at all; some of those seam plays, post to post, it’s tough. But he’s locked in right now and was our best player tonight and I’m happy for him to have a performance on that stage.”

Selected by Montreal in the third round with the No. 69 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, Fowler began the season with Laval of the American Hockey League as Jakub Dobes and Sam Montembeault started as Montreal’s goaltending tandem.

But when Montembeault sustained a lower-body injury in practice Oct. 7, Fowler was called up by the Canadiens. He got his first start Oct. 8 and made 15 stops in a 5-2 loss against the Nashville Predators and hasn’t lost since.

“I think when I first got sent to Laval, I was pretty disappointed just thinking about that I wasn’t going to get a chance to play in this game,” Fowler said. “I think this week watching all the old videos of the goalies with the go-pros on and being able to throw it on (in practice) yesterday, it was just so cool to live in the moment in kind of something I dreamed of my whole life. I was happy the boys put a couple in for me tonight and we were able to get the win.”