NEW YORK – Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl, Calgary Flames goaltender Devin Cooley and Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jacob Fowler have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Oct. 25.
Draisaitl leads 3 Stars of the Week, had nine points in three games
FIRST STAR – LEON DRAISAITL, C, EDMONTON OILERS
Draisaitl scored twice in each of his three appearances to register a League-best six goals and place second with nine points (6-3—9) as the Oilers (8-2-1, 17 points) earned a pair of wins to move into first place in the Pacific Division. Draisaitl, who also led the NHL with five power-play goals (three more than the next-closest player), found the back of the net twice on the man-advantage as part of a 4-3 overtime victory against the Minnesota Wild Oct. 20. He then posted 2-3—5, his eighth career five-point performance, in a 6-5 shootout triumph versus the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes Oct. 22. Draisaitl closed the week with both Edmonton goals, his sixth straight contest with at least one tally (Oct. 13-24: 9-5—14), in a 7-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs Oct. 24. The 30-year-old Draisaitl, who claimed the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy in 2024-25 and has four 50-goal seasons to his credit, ranks second in the League with 12 goals and 23 points through 11 total games in 2026-27 (12-11—23). He also sits among this season’s leaders in power-play goals (1st; 6), power-play points (t-4th; 8), plus/minus (6th; +12), assists (t-8th; 11) and shots on goal (9th; 43). Draisaitl will look to extend his overall and multi-goal streaks tonight when the Oilers play host to the Detroit Red Wings on Monday Night Hockey on Sportsnet+ (9:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. MT).
SECOND STAR – DEVIN COOLEY, G, CALGARY FLAMES
Cooley stopped 66 of the 68 shots he faced across two starts to record a 1.00 goals-against average and .971 save percentage as both he and the Flames (4-6-0, 8 points) extended their winning streaks to three games dating to Oct. 18. Cooley made 38 saves, including 17 in the third period, to help Calgary hold on for a 2-1 victory against the Minnesota Wild Oct. 22. He then denied 28 of 29 shots in a 4-1 triumph over the Detroit Red Wings Oct. 24. The 29-year-old Cooley, who owns a 3-2-0 record through five total appearances this season (2.80 GAA, .912 SV%), has compiled a 15-15-7 record, 3.00 goals-against average and .903 save percentage in 42 career games since making his NHL debut in 2023-24. He and the Flames also will appear tonight on Monday Night Hockey on Sportsnet+ when they welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs to Scotiabank Saddledome (8:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. MT).
THIRD STAR – JACOB FOWLER, G, MONTREAL CANADIENS
Fowler also went 2-0-0 (1.00 GAA, .964 SV%), highlighted by a win at Sunday’s 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, as the Canadiens (6-3-2, 14 points) moved into the final playoff position in the Eastern Conference. He stopped 20 of 21 shots in a 4-1 triumph against the Chicago Blackhawks Oct. 23. At 21 years, 335 days, Fowler then became the youngest goaltender to start and win an outdoor NHL game, turning aside 33 of 34 shots for a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in the Heritage Classic Oct. 25. The rookie, who has won each of his last five starts dating to Oct. 10 (1.55 GAA, .937 SV%, 1 SO), ranks among this season’s leading NHL goaltenders (rookies and veterans) in goals-against average (5th; 1.79), save percentage (5th; .924) and wins (t-8th; 5) through six total appearances (5-1-0).
GEICO’s “Fourth Star” program shines a light on the fans who bring energy, passion and unwavering support to their teams. It feels good to go all in with the loudest, proudest fans. Click here to review last season’s “Fourth Star” videos.