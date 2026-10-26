Draisaitl leads 3 Stars of the Week, had nine points in three games

FIRST STAR – LEON DRAISAITL, C, EDMONTON OILERS

Draisaitl scored twice in each of his three appearances to register a League-best six goals and place second with nine points (6-3—9) as the Oilers (8-2-1, 17 points) earned a pair of wins to move into first place in the Pacific Division. Draisaitl, who also led the NHL with five power-play goals (three more than the next-closest player), found the back of the net twice on the man-advantage as part of a 4-3 overtime victory against the Minnesota Wild Oct. 20. He then posted 2-3—5, his eighth career five-point performance, in a 6-5 shootout triumph versus the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes Oct. 22. Draisaitl closed the week with both Edmonton goals, his sixth straight contest with at least one tally (Oct. 13-24: 9-5—14), in a 7-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs Oct. 24. The 30-year-old Draisaitl, who claimed the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy in 2024-25 and has four 50-goal seasons to his credit, ranks second in the League with 12 goals and 23 points through 11 total games in 2026-27 (12-11—23). He also sits among this season’s leaders in power-play goals (1st; 6), power-play points (t-4th; 8), plus/minus (6th; +12), assists (t-8th; 11) and shots on goal (9th; 43). Draisaitl will look to extend his overall and multi-goal streaks tonight when the Oilers play host to the Detroit Red Wings on Monday Night Hockey on Sportsnet+ (9:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. MT).