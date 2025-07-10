Lindgren eager to play significant role with 'up-and-coming' Kraken

EDINA, Minn. -- Ryan Lindgren said he's excited not only about a new opportunity with the Seattle Kraken this season, but the familiarity the move will also bring.

The 27-year-old defenseman, who signed a four-year, $18 million contract ($4.5 million average annual value) with the Kraken on July 1, reunites with forward Kaapo Kakko, who was a teammate of Lindgren's for six seasons with the New York Rangers.

The Rangers traded Kakko to the Kraken on Dec. 18, 2024, and Lindgren to the Colorado Avalanche on March 1.

“Kaapo’s a really, really good friend of mine,” Lindgren said Wednesday at Da Beauty League, a 4-on-4 summer league featuring NHL and collegiate players with ties to Minnesota. “I know 'Benny' (forward Ben Meyers) too, so it’ll be fun.

“But just the whole team in general, a lot of young up-and-coming guys. They always play a tough game when you play against them. And I’m just really excited to join them.”

Lindgren had 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) in 72 games for New York and Colorado last season, including three points (two goals, one assist) in 18 games after he was acquired by the Avalanche. He had three assists in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by the Boston Bruins in the second round (No. 49) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Lindgren has 102 points (14 goals, 88 assists) in 405 regular-season games for the Rangers and Avalanche and 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 50 playoff games.

Lindgren is expected to play a key role on Seattle’s top penalty killing unit; the Kraken were 21st in the NHL on the PK at 77.2 percent.

“I’m hoping to bring the same thing I brought to New York and Colorado," he said. "I have that defensive defenseman type of style. Big on the PK and obviously pushing into helping offensively when I can.

"But really, I just want to be a good teammate, a guy that works hard every night and does what it takes to help his team win."

Among Seattle's other offseason changes were acquiring forward Frederick Gaudreau in a trade with the Minnesota Wild on June 26, and signing two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie Matt Murray to a one-year, $1 million contract on July 1. Lindgren said such subtle moves can help push the Kraken back into Cup contention.

“You look back, it was two years ago they lost in the second round in Game 7 (against the Dallas Stars), so you know they have the guys to do it,” Lindgren said. “You look at their back end, they've got a lot of high-end talent back there, and up front they’ve got the same thing."

Key returning players in Seattle include forward Jared McCann, who led the Kraken in scoring with 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists) and three other 20-goal scorers: Center Jaden Schwartz (26 goals), forward Eeli Tolvanen (23) and center Matty Beniers (20). On defense, Seattle will continue to lean on Brandon Montour (41 points; 18 goals, 23 assists) and Vince Dunn (39 points; 11 goals, 28 assists).

Lindgren said he believes he can help the Kraken climb to the next level.

"It's a team that's definitely trending upward right now," he said, "and I'm just really excited to be there."