Eichel rises to occasion to help Golden Knights advance in Game 6

In the first four games, Eichel had one measly assist and was minus-7.

Kaprizov and Matt Boldy, the cornerstones of the Wild’s top line, had combined for eight goals to that point. Not surprisingly, the series was tied 2-2.

In the final two games, Eichel had four points (one goal, three assists) and was plus-3, and Vegas is moving on to the second round to face the Edmonton Oilers.

Kaprizov and Boldy combined for three points (two goals, one assist) in the final three games of the series, all losses. Kaprizov was minus-4; Boldy was minus-3.

“[Eichel] just can elevate his game,” Cassidy said. “He cares, he wants to be the best and he certainly doesn’t want to hear how someone is outplaying him.”

That was the early narrative.

Eichel knows how good Boldy can be. He played with him for the United States team that finished second in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in February.

But Eichel knew he could be better for Vegas. He just had to look at his ring finger, which was adorned with a Stanley Cup championship ring from 2023.

“[Eichel] appreciates great players. He just doesn’t want to get outplayed by them,” Cassidy said. “I think there is a little bit of that. I don’t want to say chip on the shoulder. That could have been the case two years ago in his coming-out party so to speak in the playoffs, but now he’s been through it.

“It’s internal drive. That’s a motor that not’s teachable. That’s a drive that players either have or they don’t.”

Eichel has it, and he showed it in every way with the series on the line.

“He’s been unreal. Him and Stoney are our team’s heartbeat,” said goalie Adin Hill, who made 29 saves. “When Jack’s going, he’s pretty hard to stop, and he can shut down almost any player in the League too, defensively.

“Leaps and bounds his game has taken here, and the way he’s proven how clutch of a player he is, [it’s] truly special and he’s a huge part of our team.”

It took Eichel eight NHL seasons and a trade from the Buffalo Sabres in 2021 before he reached the playoffs. To say he has found it to his liking is an understatement.

He won the Cup in his first go-round in the toughest postseason tournament in sports.

The next season, he had seven points (three goals, four assists) in a seven-game upset at the hands of the Dallas Stars in the first round.

Now, Eichel has 38 points (10 goals, 28 assists) in 35 playoff games.

To put that in perspective: Three United States-born players have had more points in their first 35 playoff games: defenseman Brian Leetch (44 points), and forwards Kevin Stevens (43) and Jake Guentzel (42).

Not bad company to keep.

He will have the chance to add to his burgeoning playoff legacy when the second round starts.

Cassidy isn’t worried that the moment will be too big. That time has passed. Game 6 was just another reminder.

“He’s a highly competitive player,” Cassidy said. “… I think that’s all the great ones. There is going to be a story somewhere around the League that someone is going to have a really good game, probably a high-end guy that just not wanted to put the team on his shoulders, but lead, lead that way: ‘Hey come follow me, I’m going to get it done.’

“You have to be able to do that with the puck, and he can do it very well with the puck. Some guys do it more defending, but [Eichel’s] a guy that can drive it.”