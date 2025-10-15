Howard, Savoie learning NHL lifestyle from McDavid, Draisaitl with Oilers

Rookies join '@TheRink' podcast, discuss 1st trip to New York City; co-hosts share 1st impressions of Schaefer

Howard and Savoie

© Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

NEW YORK -- Isaac Howard and Matt Savoie are getting used to the NHL game and lifestyle while learning the ropes from two of the best in the business.

The Edmonton Oilers rookie forwards joined the "NHL @TheRink" podcast about what it has been like for them being able to watch and play with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl every day.

"It just makes you want to push yourself to get better, I think, seeing the level they're at the way they train and handle themselves every single day," Savoie said. "It's just cool to see firsthand, see and experience it. Yeah, it's a privilege."

Said Howard, "It's pretty cool even to be asked about them, to be able to talk about how dialed in those guys are and how good they are from a day-to-day standpoint. It's pretty cool to be able to talk about those guys and get to know them. Seeing them every day is pretty special."

Savoie and Howard joined the podcast Wednesday from the NHL's New York City office, which is one block away from Madison Square Garden, where they were part of the Oilers' 2-0 win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

This is also the first trip to New York City for both players. Savoie is from St. Albert, Alberta, a suburb of Edmonton, and Howard is from Hudson, Wisconsin.

They're also here to play the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN360) and the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN, TVAS).

"The city is pretty sweet," Howard said of New York. "It seems like it's always buzzing. A ton of good dinner spots. We'll be excited to try a couple different restaurants here and maybe do some shopping as well."

In addition to a conversation with the Oilers rookies, some of the topics covered include the hot start to the season for the Boston Bruins and goalie Jeremy Swayman, the cold start for the struggling Buffalo Sabres, first impressions of New York Islanders rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer, the Rangers' inability to score at home, Brady Tkachuk's injury and the impact it will have on the Ottawa Senators and, potentially, Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson's new contract.

For more from Savoie and Howard, plus opinions from the co-hosts, listen to the NHL @TheRink podcast, which is free, and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

Related Content

Mailbag: Slow starts for Sabres, Islanders; chances Rangers re-sign Panarin

Skinner makes 30 saves, Oilers shut out Rangers

Rangers ‘need to stay the course’ amid home scoring drought

Hutson transforming Canadiens after overcoming 'too small, too light' scouting report 

Latest News

Foligno taking leave of absence from Blackhawks for daughter’s heart surgery

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Vachon back to beginnings, enjoying rural retirement in Montana

EDGE stats: Schaefer making immediate impact for Islanders

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Kreider breaks tie late in 3rd, Ducks edge Penguins

Oettinger makes 39 saves, Stars hold off Wild to stay undefeated

Bussi makes 16 saves in NHL debut, Hurricanes cruise past Sharks

Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights rally past Flames to push point streak to 4

Chychrun lifts Capitals to OT win against Lightning

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Hutson transforming Canadiens after overcoming 'too small, too light' scouting report 

NHL On Tap: Kane, Red Wings aim to stay hot against Panthers

Sandin-Pellikka adapting quickly to NHL as Red Wings rookie

Snuggerud adapting quickly to life in NHL with Blues

Anaheim celebrates Navy veteran as 21st Duck during home opener