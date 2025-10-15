Skinner makes 30 saves, Oilers shut out Rangers

Skinner got his eighth NHL shutout, and Trent Frederic and Adam Henrique scored for Edmonton (2-0-1), which began a five-game road trip.

"Huge for us, huge for us all night," Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse said of Skinner. "Obviously, there's going to be breakdowns, there's going to be moments where you got to make big saves. And he did that a handful of times for us tonight. So, very confident with him back there."

Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for New York (2-3-0), which became the first team in NHL history to be shut out in its first three home games of a season. The Rangers, who were shut out four times in total all of last season, also lost 3-0 to the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 7 and 1-0 to the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

"We're getting a lot of chances," Rangers captain J.T. Miller said. "This is a unique start to a season, and it [stinks] that we had a couple games where we feel like we've really thrown a lot at the other team and we're not getting rewarded. ... Over time, results will come."