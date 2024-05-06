Hurricanes special teams' struggles prove costly in Game 1 loss to Rangers

NEW YORK -- The Carolina Hurricanes' loss in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round wasn’t anything special in their eyes.

The Hurricanes rarely beat themselves, but they did in large part on Sunday, falling 4-3 to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden after making several uncharacteristic mistakes on special teams.

They allowed two power-play goals in the first period while falling into a 3-1 hole. Their power play, lights out during the regular season at No. 2 in the NHL (26.9 percent), went 0-for-5.

Carolina went 5-for-15 with the man-advantage in a five-game ouster of the New York Islanders in the first round.

“There’s different ways of looking at this game,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “For me it was, obviously, we have to get better on the specialty-team area because if we go minus-2 in that area, it’s not going to work.”

Carolina’s penalty kill, the best in the League in the regular season (86.4 percent), was overwhelmed in the first period, allowing quick goals on each of New York's first two power plays.

“Lot of things happened there, but first game in a new round and, obviously, the crowd is into it and all that,” Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho said. “I think it’s pretty normal.

“Trust me, we all do our homework, we pre-scout, we try to learn as much as possible, but a lot of times it comes down to some simple plays, winning 50-50 pucks or they made some nice plays there and got two big goals. We can be a little sharper.”