Stars to play Avalanche in Western 2nd Round

The Dallas Stars will play the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Second Round.

Dallas eliminated the defending champion Vegas Golden Knights in seven games in the first round. Colorado defeated the Winnipeg Jets in five games.

The Stars, who are the No. 1 seed from the Central Division, will have home-ice advantage against the Avalanche, the No. 3 seed from the Central. Colorado went 3-1-0 against Dallas during the regular season, which included two wins in Dallas (6-3 on Nov. 18, 5-4 in overtime on Jan. 4) and one in Denver (5-1 on Feb. 27). The Stars won the last meeting of the regular season on the road, 7-4 on April 7.

Game 1 will be in Dallas on Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, SN, TVAS).

Wyatt Johnston led Dallas in the first round with seven points (four goals, three assists). Jason Robertson (three goals, two assists) and Miro Heiskanen (one goal, four assists) each had five points.

Jake Oettinger started all seven games, going 4-3 with a 1.95 goals-against average and .925 save percentage.

Against the Avalanche, the Stars were led by Tyler Seguin, who scored six goals. Mason Marchment and Matt Duchene each had a goal and four assists, and Jamie Benn and Johnston each had a goal and three assists.

Oettinger was 1-2-0 with a 4.74 GAA and .863 GAA. Scott Wedgewood allowed five goals on 34 shots in the 5-4 overtime loss on Jan. 4.

Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen each led the Avalanche in the first round with two goals and seven assists. Artturi Lehkonen had eight points (five goals, three assists) and Valeri Nichushkin scored a team-leading seven goals.

Alexandar Georgiev started all five games, going 4-1 with a 3.03 GAA and .900 save percentage.

MacKinnon led the Avalanche against the Stars in the regular season with seven points (three goals, four assists). Makar had six assists, and Rantanen (three goals, two assists) and Devon Toews (five assists) each had five points.

Georgiev started all four games and posted a 3.51 GAA and .892 save percentage.

Colorado and Dallas have played five times in the postseason. The Stars have won three of those series, most recently in seven games in the 2020 second round.