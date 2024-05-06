Stars to play Avalanche in Western 2nd Round

Dallas eliminated Golden Knights in 7 games in 1st Round; Colorado defeated Jets in 5

coldal_serieslookahead

© Sam Hodde/Getty Images

By David Satriano
@davidsatriano NHL.com Staff Writer

The Dallas Stars will play the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Second Round.

Dallas eliminated the defending champion Vegas Golden Knights in seven games in the first round. Colorado defeated the Winnipeg Jets in five games.

The Stars, who are the No. 1 seed from the Central Division, will have home-ice advantage against the Avalanche, the No. 3 seed from the Central. Colorado went 3-1-0 against Dallas during the regular season, which included two wins in Dallas (6-3 on Nov. 18, 5-4 in overtime on Jan. 4) and one in Denver (5-1 on Feb. 27). The Stars won the last meeting of the regular season on the road, 7-4 on April 7.

Game 1 will be in Dallas on Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, SN, TVAS).

Wyatt Johnston led Dallas in the first round with seven points (four goals, three assists). Jason Robertson (three goals, two assists) and Miro Heiskanen (one goal, four assists) each had five points.

Jake Oettinger started all seven games, going 4-3 with a 1.95 goals-against average and .925 save percentage.

Against the Avalanche, the Stars were led by Tyler Seguin, who scored six goals. Mason Marchment and Matt Duchene each had a goal and four assists, and Jamie Benn and Johnston each had a goal and three assists.

Oettinger was 1-2-0 with a 4.74 GAA and .863 GAA. Scott Wedgewood allowed five goals on 34 shots in the 5-4 overtime loss on Jan. 4.

Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen each led the Avalanche in the first round with two goals and seven assists. Artturi Lehkonen had eight points (five goals, three assists) and Valeri Nichushkin scored a team-leading seven goals.

Alexandar Georgiev started all five games, going 4-1 with a 3.03 GAA and .900 save percentage.

MacKinnon led the Avalanche against the Stars in the regular season with seven points (three goals, four assists). Makar had six assists, and Rantanen (three goals, two assists) and Devon Toews (five assists) each had five points.

Georgiev started all four games and posted a 3.51 GAA and .892 save percentage.

Colorado and Dallas have played five times in the postseason. The Stars have won three of those series, most recently in seven games in the 2020 second round.

Latest News

Color of Hockey: Lum inspired by playing for China on international stage

Fantasy pool rankings: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd-round schedule

Stars win Game 7, eliminate defending champion Golden Knights

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st-round schedule

Hurricanes' special teams struggles prove costly in Game 1 loss to Rangers

Rangers rely on winning formula to defeat Hurricanes in Game 1 of 2nd round

Zibanejad sparks Rangers to Game 1 win against Hurricanes

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Panthers vs. Bruins Eastern 2nd Round preview

Canucks ‘should embrace’ underdog role against Oilers in West 2nd Round

Panthers ready for ‘great challenge’ of facing Bruins in Eastern 2nd Round

State Your Case: Panthers or Bruins in Eastern 2nd Round of playoffs

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Demko could return for Canucks in Western 2nd Round

Bruins embrace challenge of quick turnaround, facing Panthers in Eastern 2nd Round

Swayman helps Bruins avoid another collapse in Eastern 1st Round

Cheevers expecting 'long, drag-'em out series' between Panthers, Bruins

Barkov, Matthews, Staal named Selke Trophy finalists

3 Keys: Golden Knights at Stars, Game 7 of Western 1st Round