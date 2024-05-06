NHL EDGE stats: Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd-round preview

With the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round underway, NHL.com identifies some of the most compelling EDGE stats so far in the postseason for each of the eight remaining teams.

Boston Bruins: Goalie Jeremy Swayman leads remaining playoff goalies with a .950 save percentage in six games. The only remaining goalie with a better high-danger save percentage than Swayman (.872) is Thatcher Demko (1.000), who hasn't played for the Vancouver Canucks since Game 1 of the first round because of an injury. Swayman is also tied with Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars for the most games with greater than a .900 save percentage (six) this postseason.

Carolina Hurricanes: Forward Martin Necas reached the fastest max skating speed (23.84 miles per hour in second period of Game 1 against New York Rangers) of the playoffs so far and also has the second-most 20-plus mph speed bursts (33 in first six games) behind Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon (45 in first five games).

Colorado Avalanche: As a team, the Avalanche lead the NHL in high-danger goals (13 in first five games), as well as total goals (scored 28 against Winnipeg Jets in first round), this postseason. Three Colorado players rank among the League's top 10 in high-danger goals this playoffs: Artturi Lehkonen (three; tied for third), Valeri Nichushkin and Zach Parise (two each; tied for sixth). Nichushkin is tied with Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers for the most overall goals (seven) in the NHL this postseason. The Avalanche also lead the NHL in playoff goals by defensemen (five) so far in the playoffs (Cale Makar: two; Josh Manson: two; Devon Toews: one).

Dallas Stars: Forward Wyatt Johnston leads the NHL in playoff shots on goal (27 through his first seven games) and ranks third in high-danger shots on goal (12) behind Hyman (16) and Sam Reinhart (15) of the Florida Panthers. Johnston also ranks third among NHL forwards in total miles skated (22.81) behind Jack Eichel (25.09) of the Vegas Golden Knights and Mitch Marner (23.62) of the Toronto Maple Leafs, whose teams have been eliminated.

Edmonton Oilers: Defenseman Evan Bouchard has by far the most 90-plus mph shots (13 in his first five games) this postseason; the next highest totals are Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators and Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning (four each), whose teams have been eliminated. Bouchard also leads the NHL in long-range shots on goal (10) so far in the playoffs.

Florida Panthers: Forward Carter Verhaeghe is tied with Johnston for the most mid-range shots on goal (10 each) in the NHL this postseason but has reached that total in two fewer games than the Stars forward. Verhaeghe is tied for eighth in the League in overall shots on goal (22) and tied with Matthew Tkachuk for Florida's lead in points (each has nine in five games; tied for fourth in NHL).

New York Rangers: Center Vincent Trocheck ranks second in the NHL in high-danger goals (four in first five games) this postseason behind Hyman (six in first five games). Wing Chris Kreider, who plays on a separate line, ranks fifth in high-danger shots on goal (nine in first five games).

Vancouver Canucks: J.T. Miller has the fastest max shot speed (97.28 mph against Predators on April 26) among NHL forwards so far this postseason, and Brock Boeser ranks second in the category at the position (96.58 on April 21).