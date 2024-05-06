Color of Hockey: Lum inspired by playing for China on international stage

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, as part of NHL.com's celebration of Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, he profiles PWHL Montreal forward Leah Lum, who played for the Chinese women’s national team at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and in International Ice Hockey Federation competition.

For Leah Lum, it was about hockey and a homecoming.

The 27-year-old forward for PWHL Montreal played in the Chinese Women’s Hockey League and represented China at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

“Immersing yourself in the culture, being from Richmond, British Columbia, and being fourth generation Chinese, you kind of grow up in the Canadian Chinese culture,” she said. “But fully immersing yourself into your heritage and into the Chinese culture is an experience that’s just so humbling.”

And emotional.

Lum made a pilgrimage to her family’s ancestral home of Enping in the southwestern part China’s Guangdong province while playing for the national team at the 2023 IIHF Women’s World Championship Division I Group A in Shenzhen, China, in August.

“My aunts and uncles, they had been there before and they had all the details ready for me and helped me out trying to coordinate that stuff,” she said. “I was thankful that my team helped me with a driver who took me out there. I had a translator with me, a photographer came with me as well. I got to see my family’s ancestral village, which was a very, very heartwarming experience. You go there and you try to picture how your family lived.”