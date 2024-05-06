NHL Draft Lottery chance for Sharks to speed up rebuild

The San Jose Sharks didn’t have much luck this season, but they are hoping that changes on Tuesday.

The Sharks are one of 16 NHL teams hoping things go their way when the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery is held at NHL Network Studios in Secaucus, New Jersey (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).

At stake is the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, which will likely be used on Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini, who was No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters for the 2024 draft and the projected top pick.

The Sharks, who finished last in the NHL standings (19-54-9), have the best odds of winning the No. 1 pick at 18.5 percent. San Jose general manager Mike Grier played three seasons at Boston University (1993-96). His teammate during that time was current BU coach Jay Pandolfo, so Grier is very aware of Celebrini.

"I don't have a good luck charm (to hold during the lottery) so if you have one, I'll take it," Grier told the media during the team's breakup day on April 20. "The draft is going to be a big part of our rebuild. We should have four picks in the top 50 so hopefully we hit on these players."

The Sharks could have two picks in the top 16, their own as well as the Pittsburgh Penguins' selection (top 10 protected), which was acquired as part of the trade for defenseman Erik Karlsson on Aug. 6, 2023. However, if the Penguins’ pick is in the top 10, it would stay with Pittsburgh and San Jose instead would receive Pittsburgh's unprotected first-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The Chicago Blackhawks, who were 31st in the standings (23-53-6), will have the second-best odds at 13.5 percent, followed by the Anaheim Ducks (27-50-5) at 11.5 percent.

"Obviously I'm curious to see who will win the lottery," Celebrini said. "Just like any other year, you want to see. I've grown up watching the draft and watching these prospects so, in that sense, I don't think it's any different. But I am curious to see how it all unfolds."

Celebrini, 17, was the youngest player in NCAA Division I men's hockey this season and the youngest player to win the Hobey Baker Award, presented annually to the top NCAA men's hockey player. He finished second among NCAA players with 32 goals and third with 64 points in 38 games at Boston University.

He was also named Hockey East Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year, joining Jack Eichel (2015), Paul Kariya (1993) and Brian Leetch (1987) as the only players to win the awards in the same season. Celebrini will represent Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Championship from May 10-26.

"[Celebrini's] a special player and he belongs in that special category because in every environment, every situation he goes in, he can excel and that's hard to do as a 17-year-old," NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr said.

The lottery will set the order for the first 16 picks for the teams that failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 2024 draft will reportedly be held at Sphere in Las Vegas with the first round on June 28, and rounds 2-7 on June 29.

There will be two lottery drawings, one for the No. 1 pick and one for the No. 2 pick. Once the two top picks have been established, the remaining teams will be assigned Nos. 3-16 based on inverse order of the final regular-season standings.

Additionally, teams only can move up 10 selections if it wins one of the lottery draws. Only the top 11 teams in the lottery are eligible to receive the No. 1 selection in the 2024 draft.

Teams that don't get the first pick will still have plenty of talent to choose from, including Michigan State University freshman defenseman Artyom Levshunov, who was No. 2 on Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters, University of Denver defenseman Zeev Buium, No. 4 on Central Scouting's final ranking, and defenseman Zayne Parekh (No. 5) of Saginaw in the Western Hockey League.

"Levshunov might be the most NHL-ready player in this draft class; a great combination of the physical maturity and composure with the way he plays the game," Marr said. "Buium doesn't know when to quit; he just keeps going and the consistency as a freshman, taking over as one of their top players, has been truly impressive."

Parekh, who moved up from No. 10 in the midterm rankings, set Saginaw records for goals (33) and points (96) by a defenseman in 66 regular-season games.

Additionally, center Cayden Lindstrom (6-3, 210) of Medicine Hat in the Western Hockey League is No. 3 on Central Scouting's list. He's been trending positively since returning to the lineup March 29 after missing 36 regular-season games while recovering from surgery for an upper-body injury.

The two top players on Central Scouting's final ranking of international skaters could also be chosen among the top six selections: defenseman Anton Silayev of Torpedo in the Kontinental Hockey League, and forward Ivan Demidov of St. Petersburg in Russia's minor hockey league.

Odds to win the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery:

San Jose Sharks 18.5 percent

Chicago Blackhawks 13.5 percent

Anaheim Ducks 11.5 percent

Columbus Blue Jackets 9.5 percent

Montreal Canadiens 8.5 percent

Utah 7.5 percent

Ottawa Senators 6.5 percent

Seattle Kraken 6.0 percent

Calgary Flames 5.0 percent

New Jersey Devils 3.5 percent

Buffalo Sabres 3.0 percent

Philadelphia Flyers 2.5 percent

Minnesota Wild 2.0 percent

Pittsburgh Penguins 1.5 percent

Detroit Red Wings 0.5 percent

St. Louis Blues 0.5 percent