Zibanejad sparks Rangers to Game 1 win against Hurricanes

Zibanejad scored twice and had an assist, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist, and Chris Kreider had two assists for the Rangers, the No. 1 seed in the Metropolitan Division, who are 5-0 in the postseason. Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves.

Jaccob Slavin, Martin Necas and Seth Jarvis scored, and Sebastian Aho had two assists for the Hurricanes, the No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan. Frederik Andersen made 19 saves.

Zibanejad gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead 2:46 into the first period scoring in front off a pass from Jack Roslovic behind the net.

Slavin tied the game 1-1 at 3:48 with a fluttering shot from the blue line that bounced before beating Shesterkin.

Zibanejad scored a power-play goal for a 2-1 lead at 10:05 with a one-timer off a feed from Kreider.

Trocheck increased the lead to 3-1 with a power-play goal from in front at 16:28 of the first.

Necas cut the lead to 3-2 at 2:48 of the third scoring with a snap shot off a pass from Jordan Martinook.

Artemi Panarin scored to make it 4-2 at 8:21 of the third.

Jarvis scored with the goalie pulled for an extra skater to make it 4-3 with 1:45 remaining.

The Rangers were 2-for-2 on the power play against the Hurricanes, who had the No. 1 penalty kill during the regular season (86.4 percent).