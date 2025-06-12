Winter Classic in Miami has NHL sweating details to keep things cool

MIAMI -- This is where it starts. Without water, you won’t have ice. Without ice, you won’t have the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic between the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers at loanDepot park on Jan. 2.
Derek King, NHL senior director of hockey operations, knelt on the synthetic turf behind the pitcher’s mound at the home of the Miami Marlins of Major League Baseball on Wednesday. In his left hand, he held a tablet full of plans, photos and notes. In his right, he held a phone.
Javier Carrillo, senior director of grounds at the stadium, pulled up a rectangular patch of turf and revealed one of the water hookups on the field the NHL will use to build the ice for the first NHL outdoor game in Florida. King confirmed it was one inch and took a photo for his records.
“I just want to ride on the Zamboni,” Carrillo said with a laugh. “That’s it.”
It will take a lot to make it happen. This will be the 44th outdoor game the NHL has had since 2003, transforming baseball stadiums, football stadiums and even a golf course for hockey. Each event takes months of planning, a construction project and an army to pull off.