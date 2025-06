Pat Surtain II and Cale Makar did an excellent job defending Denver this year.

The Denver Broncos cornerback congratulated the Colorado Avalanche defenseman on his Norris Trophy win in a video message posted to social media on Wednesday.

“What’s going on Cale. I want to give a huge congratulations from one defensive player of the year to another,” Surtain II said in the video. “Congrats on another big award. Congrats man.”