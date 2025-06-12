Bruins head coach Sturm throws ceremonial 1st pitch before Red Sox game

Former NHL forward enjoys night out at Fenway Park

Sturm red sox game

© Boston Bruins

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Marco Sturm had a pitch-perfect welcome to Boston.

The new Boston Bruins head coach performed the ceremonial first pitch before the Boston Red Sox game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

The Red Sox gifted Sturm a custom baseball jersey with the coach’s name and No. 30 on the back. Sturm is the 30th head coach in Bruins history.

Pregame, Sturm chatted with Red Sox manager Alex Cora in the dugout.

Red Sox fans gave Sturm a loud ovation as he walked to the pitcher’s mound.

Last week, Sturm was named the Bruins head coach. He played for the team from 2005-2010.

