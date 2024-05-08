Hurricanes finding positives after 2OT loss to Rangers in Game 2

What makes it more galling for the Hurricanes is that they are elite on special teams. During the regular season, their penalty kill was the best in the League (86.4 percent) and their power play was second (26.9).

They were 5-for-15 on the power play against the New York Islanders in a five-game series in the first round, but things have dried up against the Rangers, who had the third-best penalty kill in the League during the regular season.

In Game 2, the goal that tied it 3-3 -- by Rangers forward Chris Kreider at 6:07 of the third period -- came on the power play. Trocheck scored the winner 47 seconds after Brady Skjei took a cross-checking penalty.

In Game 1, Mika Zibanejad and Trocheck scored first-period power-play goals to turn a 1-1 tie into a 3-1 lead that put the Hurricanes on the back foot.

Their inability to match New York on the power play has been the deciding factor so far.

“We’ve got to be sharper,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “We have to get on the inside. We’re on the outside. That’s not how we do it anyways. We have to get back to how we know how to.”

That reset has to start immediately with Game 3 at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Teams that open a best-of-7 series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs at home like the Rangers have here go on to win the series 88.6 percent of the time.

The Hurricanes have been down 0-2 in a best-of-7 series and won twice; they are just 1-for-6 when losing the first two on the road.

Not only that, but New York has won each of its first six games this postseason, sweeping the Washington Capitals in the first round.

Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin is playing to a .929 save percentage after six games. He made 54 saves Tuesday.

The Hurricanes know it’s not going to be easy, but they were defiant in their cramped, funereal dressing room at the Garden on Tuesday.

They believe there is a way back.

They look at the things they did well in Game 2 and see hope. They dominated 5-on-5 play for long periods and were the more dangerous team in overtime.

“We feel good about it,” captain Jordan Staal said. “The guys worked their tails off and we had some great looks 5-on-5, as well, to end the game and then we wouldn’t even be talking about it.

“Everyone in the room knows that our special teams have to be better, and we’ll get better and find a way to turn the tide in the series.”