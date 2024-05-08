Trocheck, Rangers defeat Hurricanes in 2OT in Game 2

Wins it on power play at 7:24 for New York, which extends lead in Eastern 2nd Round

R2, Gm2: Hurricanes @ Rangers Recap

By David Satriano
@davidsatriano NHL.com Staff Writer

NEW YORK -- Vincent Trocheck scored a power-play goal at 7:24 of the second overtime to give the New York Rangers a 4-3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

Artemi Panarin's shot from the high slot was blocked by Jaccob Slavin and deflected to Mika Zibanejad, who quickly sent a shot toward the net. That attempt was also blocked and landed near the left post, where Trocheck scored five-hole on Frederik Andersen.

The Rangers lead the best-of-7 series 2-0. Game 3 will be in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday.

Alexis Lafreniere scored twice, and Panarin had three assists for the Rangers, who are the No. 1 seed from the Metropolitan Division and have yet to lose this postseason (6-0). Igor Shesterkin made 54 saves.

Jake Guentzel scored twice, and Sebastian Aho had three assists for the Hurricanes, who are the No. 2 seed from the Metropolitan. Andersen made 35 saves.

Lafreniere gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 10:53 of the first period with a wrist shot through a screen from the left circle.

Guentzel tied it 1-1 at 15:07, redirecting Aho's one-timer from the point.

Dmitry Orlov gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead with six seconds remaining in the first period, deflecting Brady Skjei's shot from the left point during a 4-on-4.

Lafreniere tied it 2-2 at 7:32 of the second period, tapping in a backdoor pass from Adam Fox.

Guentzel responded for Carolina to make it 3-2 at 18:18. He scored with a one-timer from the low slot off a centering pass from Aho.

Chris Kreider tied it 3-3 with a power-play goal at 6:07 of the third period, jamming in a rebound at the right post.

Hurricanes forward Evgeny Kuznetsov was a healthy scratch. He was replaced in the lineup by Max Comtois, who was minus-1 in 6:19 of ice time.

