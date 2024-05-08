Trocheck, Rangers defeat Hurricanes in 2OT in Game 2

Artemi Panarin's shot from the high slot was blocked by Jaccob Slavin and deflected to Mika Zibanejad, who quickly sent a shot toward the net. That attempt was also blocked and landed near the left post, where Trocheck scored five-hole on Frederik Andersen.

The Rangers lead the best-of-7 series 2-0. Game 3 will be in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday.

Alexis Lafreniere scored twice, and Panarin had three assists for the Rangers, who are the No. 1 seed from the Metropolitan Division and have yet to lose this postseason (6-0). Igor Shesterkin made 54 saves.

Jake Guentzel scored twice, and Sebastian Aho had three assists for the Hurricanes, who are the No. 2 seed from the Metropolitan. Andersen made 35 saves.

Lafreniere gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 10:53 of the first period with a wrist shot through a screen from the left circle.

Guentzel tied it 1-1 at 15:07, redirecting Aho's one-timer from the point.

Dmitry Orlov gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead with six seconds remaining in the first period, deflecting Brady Skjei's shot from the left point during a 4-on-4.

Lafreniere tied it 2-2 at 7:32 of the second period, tapping in a backdoor pass from Adam Fox.

Guentzel responded for Carolina to make it 3-2 at 18:18. He scored with a one-timer from the low slot off a centering pass from Aho.

Chris Kreider tied it 3-3 with a power-play goal at 6:07 of the third period, jamming in a rebound at the right post.

Hurricanes forward Evgeny Kuznetsov was a healthy scratch. He was replaced in the lineup by Max Comtois, who was minus-1 in 6:19 of ice time.