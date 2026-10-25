Nikishin, Hurricanes end stalemate with one-year contract

Defenseman was restricted free agent, helped Carolina win Stanley Cup as rookie

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© Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Alexander Nikishin signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

The 25-year-old defenseman has yet to play this season. He became a restricted free agent July 1 after he had 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) and averaged 18:11 of ice time in 81 regular-season games as a rookie last season. His 11 goals set a Carolina/Hartford Whalers record for a rookie at his position ahead of Justin Faulk's eight in 66 games of the 2011-12 season and his 33 points were second to Brad Shaw's 35 for the Whalers in 1989-90. 

"We're glad that Alexander is returning to our group," Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said. "This has been a long process, but we look forward to him re-entering our locker room ready to contribute with the Hurricanes, as he did during a Stanley Cup championship season last year."

Nikishin, named to the 2025-26 NHL All-Rookie Team, had one assist in 17 Stanley Cup Playoff games to help the Hurricanes win their first championship since 2006.  

A third-round pick (No. 69) by Carolina in the 2020 NHL Draft, Nikishin made his NHL debut on May 15, 2025, playing 10:33 in a 3-1 win against the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Second Round that sent the Hurricanes to the Eastern Conference Final. 

Carolina (9-2-2) leads the NHL with 20 points and hosts the Boston Bruins at Lenovo Center on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360).

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