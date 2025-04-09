Karlsson gets 200th goal, Penguins shut out Blackhawks

Karlsson is the 23rd defenseman in NHL history to reach the milestone and second active to do so, joining Brent Burns of the Carolina Hurricanes (261).

Tristan Jarry made 26 saves for his second shutout this season and 21st in the NHL. Kevin Hayes scored twice, and Bryan Rust and Danton Heinen each had two assists for the Penguins (32-35-12), who lost 3-1 at Chicago on Sunday to begin the home-and-home set.

Spencer Knight made 22 saves for the Blackhawks (22-46-10), who have lost 13 of 15 games (2-11-2) dating to March 8.

Each team has been eliminated from contention for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Sidney Crosby put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 six seconds into a power play at 19:44 of the first period with his 31st goal of the season and 12th in 14 games. He turned in front of Alex Vlasic to chip in a pass from Rickard Rakell.

Karlsson then made it 2-0 at 4:45 of the second period with his 11th goal, taking a pass Ville Koivunen slid above the crease for a wrist shot near the left post.

Kris Letang ended a 20-game goal drought with his ninth of the season and second in 43 games, pushing it to 3-0 at 4:28 of the third period on a wrist shot from the right face-off circle.

Hayes extended the lead to 4-0 at 7:42 with a shot off Knight’s glove before deflecting a pass from Heinen at 18:13 for the 5-0 final.

Penguins rookie forward Rutger McGroarty left the game with 51 seconds left in the second with a lower-body injury after using his left skate to block a shot from Teuvo Teravainen.