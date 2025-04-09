Pastrnak gets goal, 2 assists, Bruins score 7 to cruise past Devils

Pastrnak had at least three points for a third straight game and has 41 goals and 59 assists in 79 games this season. He extended his point streak to seven games (16 points; seven goals, nine assists).

Michael Callahan scored his first NHL goal and Jeremy Swayman made 19 saves for the Bruins (32-38-9), who are 2-10-1 in their past 13 games.

Jacob Markstrom allowed seven goals on 23 shots before he was replaced by Jake Allen (two saves) at 10:50 of the third period for the Devils (41-30-7), who need one point to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. New Jersey had won its previous three games.

Pastrnak gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 9:38 of the first period on a wrist shot from the inner slot after a giveaway at the blue line.

Callahan made it 2-0 on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle at 19:24 of the first.

Jakub Lauko pushed it to 3-0 when he stole the puck from Luke Hughes at the Boston blue line, skated the length of the ice and scored on a wrist shot from the right circle at 3:45 of the second period.

Stefan Noesen pulled the Devils within 3-1 on a tip-in at the right post during a delayed penalty on Boston at 13:51 of the second period. Timo Meier made it 3-2 just 19 seconds later, deflecting in a shot from the slot at 14:10.

Casey Mittelstadt gave the Bruins a 4-2 lead at 19:07 of the second on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle that deflected off the stick of Devils defenseman Seamus Casey.

Morgan Geekie scored on a shot at the left post for a 5-2 lead at 4:58 of the third period and Fraser Minten made it 6-2 at 6:55. Cole Koepke then split the Devils defense and scored at 10:50 for the 7-2 final.