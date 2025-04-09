Panthers edge Maple Leafs to gain in Atlantic Division

Gustav Forsling and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for the Panthers (45-29-4), who moved within two points of the second-place Tampa Bay Lightning in the Atlantic Division. Sergei Bobrovsky made 17 saves.

“It was a tight game, thought we came out ready and came away with the win,” Forsling said. “We don’t like losing, so it is a great feeling getting this win. We have been playing good lately, just haven’t gotten the result we have wanted.”

The win was No. 914 for Florida coach Paul Maurice, which ties Barry Trotz for third most in NHL history.

“We needed to win a game because we played pretty well here in this stretch, just haven’t had much go our way,’’ said Maurice, whose team went 0-4-1 during its losing streak. “Through two periods, it looked like those games where we just weren’t finishing around the net. I thought we played a smart game, played true to the identity. We did what we needed to do to win.”