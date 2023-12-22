Paul late goal lifts Lightning past Golden Knights

One of 4 Tampa Bay players with 3 points; Marchessault scores twice for Vegas, which loses 3rd in 4 games

Recap: Golden Knights at Lightning 12.21.23

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Nicholas Paul broke a tie with 1:13 remaining in the third period, lifting the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 5-4 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Amalie Arena on Thursday.

Paul scored on a rebound from a sharp angle in the left face-off circle after Vegas goalie Jiri Patera sent a redirection from Victor Hedman wide of the net.

Paul had a goal and two assists, Brayden Point had two goals and an assist, and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists for the Lightning (16-13-5), who have won three of four. Hedman had three assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves.

Jonathan Marchessault scored twice, Paul Cotter had a goal and an assist, and Jack Eichel and Brayden McNabb each had two assists for the Golden Knights (21-8-5), who have lost three of four. Patera made 31 saves.

Marchessault gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 11:40 of the first period when he stuffed in the puck from the slot.

Ivan Barbashev pushed the lead to 2-0 at 16:58 with a wrist shot from the slot off a pass by Mark Stone.

Alex Barre-Boulet cut it to 2-1 at 8:25 of the second period when he redirected a shot from Hedman.

Kucherov tied it 2-2 with a 5-on-3 goal at 15:55, scoring on a one-timer off a cross-ice pass from Steven Stamkos. Point put Tampa Bay ahead 3-2 with a power-play goal at 16:28 off a chip from close range.

Point extended the lead to 4-2 at 18:50 on the rebound of a Paul shot that hit the post. It was Point’s 500 NHL point.

Marchessault scored on the power play to make it 4-3 at 5:31 of the third period, on a one-timer from the slot off a pass from William Karlsson.

Cotter tied it 4-4 at 9:44 with a wrist shot from high in the left circle.

Latest News

Edmonton Oilers New Jersey Devils game recap December 21

McDavid, Draisaitl spark Oilers past Devils in 3rd
Carolina Hurricanes Pittsburgh Penguins game recap December 21

Crosby lifts Penguins to shootout victory against Hurricanes
Washington Capitals Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 21

Ovechkin, Capitals top Blue Jackets in OT for 3rd straight win
Nashville Predators Philadelphia Flyers game recap December 21

Tomasino scores twice, lifts Predators past Flyers
St. Louis Blues Florida Panthers game recap December 21

Buchnevich scores twice for Blues in win against Panthers
Toronto Maple Leafs Buffalo Sabres game recap December 21

Sabres score 9, surge past Maple Leafs
NHL team theme night celebrations 2023-24

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
NHL Buzz news and notes December 21

NHL Buzz: Makar game-time decision for Avalanche against Senators
Connor Bedard meets top NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama

Bedard, Blackhawks get visit from top NBA draft pick Wembanyama
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL betting odds for December 21 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 21
Pierre Edouard Bellemare injury status

Bellemare out 4-6 weeks for Kraken with lower-body injury 
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
2024 Winter Classic rendering for T-Mobile Park unveiled

2024 Winter Classic rendering for T-Mobile Park unveiled
Nikhil Bagga to perform anthem at NHL Winter Classic

14-year-old Nikhil Bagga embracing challenge of performing national anthem at 2024 Winter Classic
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 21

NHL On Tap: Coyotes face Sharks seeking 4th straight win
Seattle Kraken Los Angeles Kings game recap December 20

Daccord makes 42 saves for Kraken in win against Kings