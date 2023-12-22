Paul late goal lifts Lightning past Golden Knights

Paul scored on a rebound from a sharp angle in the left face-off circle after Vegas goalie Jiri Patera sent a redirection from Victor Hedman wide of the net.

Paul had a goal and two assists, Brayden Point had two goals and an assist, and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists for the Lightning (16-13-5), who have won three of four. Hedman had three assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves.

Jonathan Marchessault scored twice, Paul Cotter had a goal and an assist, and Jack Eichel and Brayden McNabb each had two assists for the Golden Knights (21-8-5), who have lost three of four. Patera made 31 saves.

Marchessault gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 11:40 of the first period when he stuffed in the puck from the slot.

Ivan Barbashev pushed the lead to 2-0 at 16:58 with a wrist shot from the slot off a pass by Mark Stone.

Alex Barre-Boulet cut it to 2-1 at 8:25 of the second period when he redirected a shot from Hedman.

Kucherov tied it 2-2 with a 5-on-3 goal at 15:55, scoring on a one-timer off a cross-ice pass from Steven Stamkos. Point put Tampa Bay ahead 3-2 with a power-play goal at 16:28 off a chip from close range.

Point extended the lead to 4-2 at 18:50 on the rebound of a Paul shot that hit the post. It was Point’s 500 NHL point.

Marchessault scored on the power play to make it 4-3 at 5:31 of the third period, on a one-timer from the slot off a pass from William Karlsson.

Cotter tied it 4-4 at 9:44 with a wrist shot from high in the left circle.