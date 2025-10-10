McKenna inspires campus rush for Hockey Valley home opener at Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Jeff Warren stood outside Gate A at Pegula Ice Arena, waiting for just the right time.

At exactly 4 p.m., he bellowed "Line up!" and from behind bushes and park benches and hidden corners of buildings, dozens of Penn State students sprinted for the grand prize of a small notecard with a number on it.

The number indicated the order of admission into the Roar Zone, the raucous, two-tiered Penn State student section, for the Nittany Lions home opener against Clarkson University on Thursday.

That number has taken on even more value this season, with the arrival of forward Gavin McKenna, the expected No. 1 pick of the 2026 NHL Draft.

"The only rule [with Lineup] is you can't be seen," said Zack McCasland, a sophomore. "And once they call Lineup, everybody runs up towards the door, and first one there gets the first spot."

McCasland and his friends Dylan Friedman, Trevor Lavelle and Owen Livingston spent more than 30 minutes hiding in bushes across a courtyard from Pegula waiting for their time.