Martone, Hagens, Hage top list of NCAA players to watch this season

College hockey is in a great place as the 2025-26 season gets underway, with the first games being played last weekend.

The NCAA decision to grant eligibility to Canadian Hockey League players has opened the door to an unprecedented influx of high-end players and set the stage for a boost in the caliber of play.

The biggest of those players to make the move from the CHL to the NCAA is Gavin McKenna, a freshman forward with Penn State University.

McKenna, projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, joined the Nittany Lions after finishing second in the Western Hockey League with 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists) in 56 games with Medicine Hat last season, and being named player of the year in the WHL and CHL.

"Overall the level of play is going to be outstanding,"Providence College coach Nate Leaman said. "You have to be a really, really good hockey player to play Division I hockey right now. The product is as good as it's ever been."

Even more than has been the case in recent seasons, NCAA hockey will be a place where young prospects can develop skills before moving to the pro game.

According to College Hockey Inc., 18 first-round NHL draft picks will play college hockey this season, with more on the way.

"Any time you can get first-rounders into college hockey and high-level kids, it's great," Quinnipiac coach Rand Pecknold said. "Our product is better and I think you are going to continue to see more CHL kids come at a young age."

Here, in alphabetical order, are 10 of the brightest college stars to watch this season.

Michael Hage, C, University of Michigan

The sophomore had five points (two goals, three assists) in a season-opening 11-1 win against Mercyhurst University on Oct. 3, then had two assists in a 4-0 win against them the next night.

Hage had 34 points (13 points, 21 assists) in 33 games as a freshman last season.

The 19-year-old was chosen by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round (No. 21) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

James Hagens, C, Boston College

A speedy, creative forward, Hagens had a standout freshman season with 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games.

He also had nine points (five goals, four assists) in seven games as the first-line center for the United States to help them win the gold medal at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The Boston Bruins selected Hagens in the first round (No. 7) at the 2025 NHL Draft.