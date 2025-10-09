Martone, Hagens, Hage top list of NCAA players to watch this season

NHL prospects join Penn State’s McKenna among expected standouts

NCAA players to watch martone hagens hage

© Getty Images

By Mark Divver
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

College hockey is in a great place as the 2025-26 season gets underway, with the first games being played last weekend.

The NCAA decision to grant eligibility to Canadian Hockey League players has opened the door to an unprecedented influx of high-end players and set the stage for a boost in the caliber of play.

The biggest of those players to make the move from the CHL to the NCAA is Gavin McKenna, a freshman forward with Penn State University.

McKenna, projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, joined the Nittany Lions after finishing second in the Western Hockey League with 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists) in 56 games with Medicine Hat last season, and being named player of the year in the WHL and CHL.

"Overall the level of play is going to be outstanding,"Providence College coach Nate Leaman said. "You have to be a really, really good hockey player to play Division I hockey right now. The product is as good as it's ever been."

Even more than has been the case in recent seasons, NCAA hockey will be a place where young prospects can develop skills before moving to the pro game.

According to College Hockey Inc., 18 first-round NHL draft picks will play college hockey this season, with more on the way.

"Any time you can get first-rounders into college hockey and high-level kids, it's great," Quinnipiac coach Rand Pecknold said. "Our product is better and I think you are going to continue to see more CHL kids come at a young age."

Here, in alphabetical order, are 10 of the brightest college stars to watch this season.

Michael Hage, C, University of Michigan

The sophomore had five points (two goals, three assists) in a season-opening 11-1 win against Mercyhurst University on Oct. 3, then had two assists in a 4-0 win against them the next night.

Hage had 34 points (13 points, 21 assists) in 33 games as a freshman last season.

The 19-year-old was chosen by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round (No. 21) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

James Hagens, C, Boston College

A speedy, creative forward, Hagens had a standout freshman season with 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games.

He also had nine points (five goals, four assists) in seven games as the first-line center for the United States to help them win the gold medal at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The Boston Bruins selected Hagens in the first round (No. 7) at the 2025 NHL Draft.

James Hagens drafted by Boston Bruins

Cole Hutson, D, Boston University

Hutson is an offensive-minded defenseman with many of the same traits as his older brother, Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson, who won the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year last season.

A first-team All-American as a freshman last season, Cole tied for the lead among NCAA defensemen with 48 points (14 goals, 34 assists) in 39 games. He also led all players at the 2025 WJC with 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in seven games for the U.S.

The Washington Capitals selected the 19-year-old in the second round (No. 43) of the 2024 draft.

Cayden Lindstrom, C, Michigan State University

After missing the entire 2024-25 regular season with Medicine Hat because of a back injury, Lindstrom returned for the WHL playoffs and had four points (two goals, two assists) in four games.

The 19-year-old power forward opted for NCAA hockey this season, and had one shot on goal and a plus-1 rating in a 4-0 win against the University of Windsor in an exhibition game Oct. 3.

Michigan State opens its season against the University of New Hampshire on Thursday.

Lindstrom was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the No. 4 pick of the 2024 draft.

Porter Martone, RW, Michigan State University

The 18-year-old scored a goal 35 seconds into the exhibition game Windsor, then had an assist on a second-period goal.

Martone tied for seventh in the Ontario Hockey League last season with 98 points (37 goals, 61 assists) in 51 games as captain of Brampton.

The power forward was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers with the No. 6 pick of the 2025 draft.

Gavin McKenna, LW, Penn State UniversIty

The 17-year-old lived up to the hype in his much-anticipated NCAA debut at Arizona State University last weekend.

He had two primary assists in the first period of a 6-3 win Oct. 3, then scored the game-winning power-play goal at 18:07 of the third in Penn State's 4-2 win a day later.

McKenna hammered a one-timer for his first NCAA goal late in the 3rd on the power play

Roger McQueen, C, Providence College

McQueen had 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) but was limited to 17 WHL games last season with Brandon because of a back injury.

The 19-year-old opted for NCAA hockey this season, and he had a team-high four shots on goal in a 2-1 win in an exhibition game against Quinnipiac University on Oct. 5.

Providence plays its season opener against Michigan on Friday.

The Anaheim Ducks selected McQueen in the first round (No. 10) of the 2025 draft.

Joey Muldowney, RW, University of Connecticut

After scoring five goals in 35 games as a freshman in 2023-24, Muldowney scored 29 goals in 39 games last season, second among NCAA players behind Boston College forward Ryan Leonard (30), now with the Washington Capitals.

Muldowney scored a goal in each of UConn's first two games, at Colorado College last weekend.

The 21-year-old was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the sixth round (No. 172) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Cole Reschny, C, University of North Dakota

Reschny led Victoria (WHL) with 92 points (26 goals, 66 assists) in 62 games last season.

He had an assist, a plus-2 rating and was 6-for-10 on face-offs in a 7-0 win in an exhibition game against the University of Manitoba on Oct. 4. North Dakota's season opener is Friday against the University of St. Thomas.

The Calgary Flames selected the 18-year-old in the first round (No. 18) of the 2025 draft.

Keaton Verhoeff, D, University of North Dakota

As a 16-year-old last season, Verhoeff had 45 points (21 goals, 24 assists) in 63 games for Victoria.

The right-shot defenseman (6-3, 208) is projected to be an early pick at the 2026 draft.

Related Content

McKenna, likely top pick in 2026 Draft, scores 1st college goal in Penn State win

McKenna looks 'special' in college debut with Penn State

NCAA hockey could be major pathway to NHL after rule change

Latest News

Pastrnak’s 3 points lift Bruins past Capitals in Sturm’s coaching debut

Ovechkin, pediatric cancer patient walk red carpet before Capitals season opener

Rielly sparks Maple Leafs past Canadiens in season opener

Maple Leafs pay tribute to Dryden before home opener 

Kaprizov's Wild contract likened to megadeal with Clancy, Maple Leafs

Eichel signs 8-year, $108 million contract with Golden Knights

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Connor signs 8-year, $96 million contract with Jets

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Trophy Tracker: Sullivan favorite to win Adams in 1st season with Rangers

Atkinson retiring from NHL after 13 seasons, will sign 1-day contract with Blue Jackets

Toews set to resume NHL career, provide ‘contagious’ work ethic for Jets

Ekholm signs 3-year, $12 million contract with Oilers

Red Wings add jersey patch for legend Delvecchio

NHL Status Report: Toews could play for Jets in opener

Kings surprise fans with alternate jersey reveal

O'Ree's 'powerful contribution' to hockey celebrated ahead of his 90th birthday