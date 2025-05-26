Andersen back in goal for Hurricanes against Panthers in Game 4 of East Final

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Frederik Andersen will be back in goal for the Carolina Hurricanes against the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Andersen was the backup to Pyotr Kochetkov in the Hurricanes' 6-2 loss in Game 3 on Saturday after starting the first two games.

"He has been great for us all year,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said Monday. "He had a nice couple of days off, so it makes sense."

The Panthers lead the best-of-7 series 3-0 and can advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight season with a win.

Andersen had been replaced by Kochetkov during the third period of a 5-0 loss in Game 2 after he allowed four goals on 16 shots.

Kochetkov made four saves on five shots in Game 2, then made 22 saves in Game 3.

Andersen had a terrific start to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, going 7-2 with a 1.36 goals-against average and .937 save percentage in nine games during the first two rounds.

But in two games against the Panthers, he's allowed nine goals on 36 shots (.750 save percentage).

Brind'Amour, who said he started Kochetkov in Game 3 to "change the vibe" after losing the opening two games of the series on home ice, said Monday that Andersen deserves to get the chance to keep this series going.

During the regular season, Andersen was 13-8-1 with a 2.50 GAA and .899 save percentage in 22 games. He missed almost three months in the middle of the season because of a knee injury.

"One of the great things about him," Brind'Amour said, "is that he has had so many … trials and tribulations through his career. He has taken months off, then walks into the net and it feels like he hasn't missed a a game. I don't know how he does that, but it feels like he brings a unique skill set. We need it tonight, obviously."

Carolina captain Jordan Staal said he's excited to see Andersen get another chance.

When Brind'Amour appeared to tell the players that Andersen would start when he gathered them at center ice during the morning skate, Staal was one of the first to give his goalie a tap on the pads.

"He's been a rock for us all year long," Staal said. "When he's feeling it he can steal games and we need that right now, obviously. We need a goaltender that's just going to give us a chance.

"I think both our goalies can do that. It's going to be good to see Freddy back in there."