Cochrane, former Flyers defenseman, dies at 65

Also played for Canucks, Blackhawks, Oilers, was Ducks scout for 17 years

NHL Glen Cochrane for obit 11324

© Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Glen Cochrane, who played for four teams over 10 NHL seasons, has died following a battle with cancer. He was 65.

The former defenseman had 89 points (17 goals, 72 assists) and 1,556 penalty minutes in 411 games with the Philadelphia Flyers, Vancouver Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers from 1978-88. He also had two points (one goal, one assist) in 17 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“The Philadelphia Flyers are saddened to learn of the passing of Glen Cochrane,” the Flyers said in a statement. “Glen was drafted by the Flyers (No. 50 in 1978) and played over half of his NHL games, which included six seasons, in orange and black. A formidable and tough defenseman for the Flyers in the early 1980s, Cochrane was a key part of the Flyers blue line and ranks 10th all-time in team history in penalty minutes. He also helped the Flyers' American Hockey League affiliate, the Maine Mariners, win the Calder Cup championship in 1979. He will forever be a member of the Flyers family. Our condolences go out to his wife, Joan, daughters, Tegan and Shelby, and entire family during this difficult time.”

Cochrane spent the past 17 years with the Anaheim Ducks, primarily as a scout across Western Canada, following a 10-year coaching career at the junior and minor-league levels.

“Glen was one of the finest people in hockey, one of the fiercest competitors I ever played against and an integral part of our staff,” Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said. “We will miss his character, humor and never-ending positive attitude greatly as we mourn his loss with his loving family.”

