Challenge Initiated By: Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – Hand Pass

Result: Original call confirmed – Goal Florida

Explanation: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), the NHL Situation Room will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach’s Challenge under Rule 38.3.

Video review confirmed that Washington played the puck prior to Sam Bennett’s goal, which nullified the potential hand pass from Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad.