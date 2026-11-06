Panthers at Capitals projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PANTHERS (9-5-2) at CAPITALS (8-6-0)

12:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT, SN

Panthers projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Reinhart -- Sandis Vilmanis

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Lars Eller

Bokondji Imama -- Cole Schwindt -- Garnet Hathaway

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov -- Uvis Balinskis

Jacob Markstrom

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Radko Gudas, Cole Reinhardt

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Brad Marchand (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (neck)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Tuch -- Dylan Strome -- Jordan Kyrou

Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Alex Ovechkin -- Justin Sourdif -- Anthony Beauvillier

Boone Jenner -- Ilya Protas -- Ryan Leonard

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren

Cole Hutson -- Jack St. Ivany

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Ethen Frank, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Remi Poirier

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (knee), Vincent Desharnais (appendectomy)

Status report

Mikkola, who left after taking a shot off his right leg during the third period of a 5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, practiced Friday and is expected to play. … Barkov and Marchand are traveling on Florida's three-game road trip which begins Saturday. Neither forward is expected to play but could take part in a morning skate during the trip, coach Paul Maurice said. … Fehervary, who took a maintenance day Thursday, practiced Friday and will play.

Latest News

Faber working way back to Wild, knows injury 'could have been a lot worse'

Tavares expected to rejoin Maple Leafs lineup against Canadiens on Saturday

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Timmins to make season debut for Sabres

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 6

Gauthier thriving, making history with goal, power-play streaks for Ducks

NHL EDGE: Xhekaj has hardest shot resulting in goal of season

On Tap: Kaprizov seeks to continue goal outburst for Wild

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings for 2026-27

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings for 2026-27

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings for 2026-27

Stamkos scores in OT, Predators edge Avalanche for third straight win

Jankowski has ‘taken advantage’ of big opportunity with Hurricanes

McDavid continues torrid pace following 'dangerous' hit from Helleson of Ducks

Sennecke has three points, Ducks withstand late rally from Oilers

Suzuki has three points in return, Canadiens rally for OT win against Mammoth

NHL picks, props, daily fantasy projections