Panthers at Capitals projected lineups

PANTHERS (9-5-2) at CAPITALS (8-6-0)
12:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT, SN
Panthers projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Reinhart -- Sandis Vilmanis
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Lars Eller
Bokondji Imama -- Cole Schwindt -- Garnet Hathaway
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Dmitry Kulikov -- Uvis Balinskis
Jacob Markstrom
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Radko Gudas, Cole Reinhardt
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Brad Marchand (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (neck)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Tuch -- Dylan Strome -- Jordan Kyrou
Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Alex Ovechkin -- Justin Sourdif -- Anthony Beauvillier
Boone Jenner -- Ilya Protas -- Ryan Leonard
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren
Cole Hutson -- Jack St. Ivany
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Ethen Frank, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Remi Poirier
Injured: Rasmus Sandin (knee), Vincent Desharnais (appendectomy)
Status report
Mikkola, who left after taking a shot off his right leg during the third period of a 5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, practiced Friday and is expected to play. … Barkov and Marchand are traveling on Florida's three-game road trip which begins Saturday. Neither forward is expected to play but could take part in a morning skate during the trip, coach Paul Maurice said. … Fehervary, who took a maintenance day Thursday, practiced Friday and will play.