Panthers at Capitals projected lineups

PANTHERS (9-5-2) at CAPITALS (8-6-0)

12:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT, SN

Panthers projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Reinhart -- Sandis Vilmanis

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Lars Eller

Bokondji Imama -- Cole Schwindt -- Garnet Hathaway

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov -- Uvis Balinskis

Jacob Markstrom

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Radko Gudas, Cole Reinhardt

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Brad Marchand (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (neck)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Tuch -- Dylan Strome -- Jordan Kyrou

Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Alex Ovechkin -- Justin Sourdif -- Anthony Beauvillier

Boone Jenner -- Ilya Protas -- Ryan Leonard

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren

Cole Hutson -- Jack St. Ivany

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Ethen Frank, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Remi Poirier

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (knee), Vincent Desharnais (appendectomy)

Status report

Mikkola, who left after taking a shot off his right leg during the third period of a 5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, practiced Friday and is expected to play. … Barkov and Marchand are traveling on Florida's three-game road trip which begins Saturday. Neither forward is expected to play but could take part in a morning skate during the trip, coach Paul Maurice said. … Fehervary, who took a maintenance day Thursday, practiced Friday and will play.