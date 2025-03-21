Panthers at Capitals projected lineups
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Nico Sturm -- Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling -- Seth Jones
Niko Mikkola -- Nate Schmidt
Uvis Balinskis -- Tobias Bjornfot
Sergei Bobrovsky
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Tomas Nosek
Injured: Brad Marchand (upper body), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)
Suspended: Aaron Ekblad
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Taylor Raddysh
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Beauvillier
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alex Alexeyev, Ethen Frank
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
The Panthers did not practice Friday following a 1-0 overtime loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. ... The Capitals held a lightly attended optional practice Friday after a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.