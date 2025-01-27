Hertl, Hill help Golden Knights defeat Panthers

Brayden McNabb had a goal and an assist, and Nicolas Roy had three assists for the Golden Knights (31-15-4), who have won two of three.

“It feels good, especially playing a team like Florida,” Hill said. “They're going to come in here hungry. We did a great job playing our game tonight. We survived the first few minutes there, then we got a big goal, and we carried the play the rest of the way.”

Anton Lundell scored, and Spencer Knight made 22 saves for the Panthers (29-19-3), who were coming off a 7-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

“I’m glad the [road trip] is over,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “When we go .500 (2-2-0), we're not going to brag about that. We've been .500 for a month, but we just played 16 road games, and back-to-backs are a challenge for us. We're going to deal with it for the rest of the year, so we want to keep these games tight. We were able to do that for the most part. I don't think we got outshot tonight, so I don't think we necessarily outplayed it. ... We were a little behind him in some of our decision-making.”