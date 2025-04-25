Bobrovsky stops 19, Panthers blank Lightning in Game 2 of East 1st Round

It was Bobrovsky’s fourth career postseason shutout, and his first since a 3-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals.

Florida leads the best-of-7 series 2-0. Game 3 will be in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; TBS, TRU, MAX, FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS).

Nate Schmidt and Sam Bennett scored for the Panthers, who are the No. 3 seed from the Atlantic Division.

Florida forward Aleksander Barkov left at 9:51 of the third period and did not return after taking a hit from Tampa Bay forward Brandon Hagel, who was given a five-minute major following video review. The Lightning successfully killed off the penalty.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 21 saves for the Lightning, who are the No. 2 seed from the Atlantic. Tampa Bay has lost seven of its past eight postseason games.

Schmidt gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 4:15 of the first period when he sent a one-timer from above the right circle that beat Vasilevskiy to the far post. Sam Reinhart made the setup pass from the left point.

Bennett scored an empty-net goal at 19:56 of the third period for the 2-0 final.

Jake Guentzel shot toward an open net 53 seconds into the game for the Lightning, but missed above the crossbar.

Brayden Point then had a point-blank opportunity at 1:52 of the first period for Tampa Bay but missed the open net high and wide left. Bobrovsky later stopped Point alone in the slot at 17:57 of the second period.

Bobrovsky also made a glove save on a slap shot by J.J. Moser, who had an open look from the right circle, at 16:33 of the third period.