Schmidt proving to be difference-maker for Panthers in Eastern 1st Round

Especially because it’s so unlikely.

Schmidt is in his 12th season in the NHL and on his fifth team. Once a player who would regularly get at least 30 points, his numbers have trickled down into the teens, with Schmidt getting 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 80 games this season, his first with the Panthers after signing a one-year contract on July 3.

“This team, at the beginning of the year for me, you just want to step in and not screw it up,” Schmidt said after Game 1. “Then you start to integrate yourself into this group and find how you bring your own brand to the game.”

He was nervous. Even a veteran, with 661 regular-season games under his belt, was nervous, hoping to find a way into a team that was coming off a Stanley Cup championship, a team that was tight-knit in a way he hadn’t seen since his years with the Golden Knights.

He has done just that.

“Really positive, upbeat, kind of vocal guy, so he fit right in with that,” coach Paul Maurice said. “I would put him in the same category as Seth Jones, in some ways, coming off a bunch of years in a completely different style of play, and he just built his game over the course of the season. The back half of the season he had adjusted to how we play and has been very effective.

“And he falls into that category of veteran player that appreciates and enjoys the playoffs at a really high level.”

And, in these two games, he has been more than even he could have dreamed.

“Here’s the thing, right now, when things are going, you want to keep pressing the issue,” Schmidt said. “I even think in the second period I had a chance on the power play where [Vasilevskiy] makes a great save on a couple of the screens. You feel like you’re getting chances. ... When you get your shot off, good things are happening.”

Which is why he is going to do exactly as Jones said. He’s going to keep shooting.

“I’m going to save my stick,” Schmidt said. “Make sure it doesn’t go anywhere. Some guys will use a new stick every game. No, no, this one’s going to keep coming back.”