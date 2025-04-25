Schmidt proving to be difference-maker for Panthers in Eastern 1st Round

As Schmidt answered the question, he started to laugh, a sound both joyful and disbelieving. This wasn’t real. It couldn’t be. The castoff had, as he put it, somehow, someway, entered his name alongside some of the greatest to ever play the game.
“I mean, someone told me that it’s something to do with Nick Lidstrom, and that guy’s my idol,” Schmidt said. “So, that’s an incredible thing to be in the same conversation.”
Indeed.
Schmidt became the sixth defenseman in NHL history to score three goals through his first two games of a playoff year, joining Lidstrom (1995), Steve Chiasson (1991), Mike O’Connell (1983), Dick Redmond (1973) and George Boucher (1921). He also became the eighth defenseman in the NHL’s modern era (since 1943-44) to score the game-winning goal in consecutive playoff games, joining Lidstrom (2007), Chris Chelios (1995), Al MacInnis (1989), Scott Stevens (1986), Paul Coffey (1985), Ron Greschner (1979) and J.C. Tremblay (1971).
To top it off, he became just the second defenseman in the modern era to score the game-winner in each of his team’s first two games of a playoff year, joining, of course, Lidstrom, who did it for the Detroit Red Wings in Games 1 and 2 of the 2007 Western Conference Quarterfinals.
It is a defenseman’s dream.
“Pretty much,” Panthers defenseman Seth Jones said. “Pretty much. He needs to be keep shooting the puck, that’s for sure.”
The shot that went in on Thursday was just the second of the game for Florida, coming off a face-off win in the left circle by Aleksander Barkov to Sam Reinhart, who passed across to the top of the right circle, where Schmidt one-timed the puck blocker side on Andrei Vasilevskiy at 4:15 of the first.
“You score five minutes into a game, you don’t really think it’s going to be a game-winner,” Schmidt said, laughing once again. “There’s an opportunity that we’re going to probably score more, they’re probably going to get some. You go into a game thinking there’s more than just that.”
But Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky didn’t allow that to happen, his shutout keeping the Lightning off the board, allowing Schmidt’s goal to be all the Panthers would need.
“He’s got a great shot,” Jones said. “He’s being aggressive right now and it’s great to see.”