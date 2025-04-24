Panthers at Lightning, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 2 preview

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning are hoping for a better effort when they seek to even the best-of-7 Eastern Conference First Round against the Florida Panthers in Game 2 at Amalie Arena on Thursday (6:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TBS, TVAS2, SN360).

The Lightning came into the series against the Panthers having gone 20-7-4 from Feb. 4 on to rise up the standings from the second wild-card spot in the East to second in the Atlantic Division.

But in Game 1 they faltered, falling to the Panthers 6-2 on Tuesday, allowing three power-play goals and letting the game get away from them in the second period. Not that they're overly worried.

"The sun came out this morning and I don't think anyone in here expected us to win in four," forward Brandon Hagel said on Wednesday. "There's a lot of hockey left. It's one game."

The Panthers, though, came out on fire, seemingly having flipped the switch from the regular season to the playoffs as soon as the Game 1 anthems were over. It was a good sign for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who had played lackluster hockey in the run-up to the postseason, especially with forward Matthew Tkachuk (injury) and defenseman Aaron Ekblad (suspended) out.

"We've been waiting a long time for this moment," defenseman Gustav Forsling said. "You could see everyone was very excited and happy to be back in the playoffs."

Teams that take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-7 series have a record of 353-56 (.863).

Here is a breakdown of Game 2:

Panthers: Even though he scored two goals, coach Paul Maurice called Matthew Tkachuk "OK" in Game 1, his first after missing the past two months and the final 25 games of the regular season after a lower-body injury at the 4 Nations Face-Off. With those two goals and an assist, Tkachuk now has 49 points (19 goals, 30 assists) in the past three postseasons for the Panthers. He can become the first player in franchise history to score multiple goals in each of the team's first two games of the playoffs if he does so in Game 2.

Lightning: Anthony Cirelli played 6:21 in Game 1, leaving early in the second period. Cirelli, who averaged 2:03 on the penalty kill in the regular season, is the Lightning's top defensive forward and a significant piece for a team that has been playing with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Cirelli will see if he can take warmups for the Lightning and, if he's cleared to play, will be in the lineup. It could be a significant swing for a team that struggled to stop the Panthers on the power play in Game 1. The Panthers were able to create a lot of traffic directly in front of goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy leading to multiple goals. The Lightning will aim to keep that from happening to enable their future Hall of Fame goalie better sightlines and more of a chance to keep Florida off the board.

Number to know: 3-for-3. The Lightning penalty kill was sixth-best in the NHL during the regular season, at 81.6 percent. But in Game 1, the Panthers went 3-for-3 on the power play, with two power-play goals by Tkachuk and one by Nate Schmidt.

What to look for: Does Vasilevskiy, one of the best and most experienced playoff goalies in the NHL, come back with a better performance in Game 2? Can the Panthers build on their success on the power play and take a 2-0 lead back home?