Lightning lose momentum, game in Eastern 1st Round opener against Panthers

TAMPA -- The Tampa Bay Lightning seemingly had everything under control Tuesday night.

They were tied 1-1 with the visiting Florida Panthers going into the final minute of the first period, and Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said he “really liked” his team’s game.

And why not?

The Lightning had momentum after Jake Guentzel tied the score 1-1 midway through the first, with Tampa Bay outshooting and outchancing the Panthers throughout the period.

Then, seemingly out of nowhere, the Panthers struck. Four straight goals in less than 11 minutes of ice time, the last three coming one after another in a span of 5:03 in the second period.

“The old cliche, ‘Better watch out for the last minute of a period, and the start of the next one.’ We gave up one at the end, and one at the start and then we’re chasing it,’’ Cooper said. “That was tough for us. We should have had a better response coming into the second but we did not.”

The four-goal lead easily stood up, with the Panthers defeating the Lightning 6-2 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Amalie Arena.

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series is Thursday (6:30 p.m. ET; TBS, TRU, MAX, FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS).

The defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers certainly have the ability to come at a team in waves. On Tuesday night, the Lightning did not have an answer for it.

“They had the momentum there, after they get it to 2-1,’’ Tampa Bay defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. “We obviously didn’t have a great start to the second period. They get one quick. It’s definitely a salty feeling in here. We didn’t have a great start to the series like we talked about, but it is a series here. We know we can be better, we've got another level and we'll find a way to get to that."