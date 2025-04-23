Lightning seek to rebound on penalty kill in Game 2

TAMPA -- Ten games into the NHL regular season, the Tampa Bay Lightning's penalty kill was floundering. This was a team whose penalty kill had finished in fifth place in the NHL in 2023-24, at 83.3 percent, and which expected to be near the top of the League once again.

But they weren't, sitting at 72.2 percent an eighth of the way through the season, 27th in the League.

They rebounded to finish in the top 10, so the Lightning know how to build themselves, and their penalty kill, back up ahead of Game 2 against the Florida Panthers at Amalie Arena on Thursday (6:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TBS, TVAS2, SN360).

They'll need to do so after the Panthers went 3-for-3 on the power play in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference First Round best-of-7 series. The power-play production gave the Panthers half of their goals in their 6-2 win Tuesday, which gave them a 1-0 series lead.

"For me, hopefully it's an aberration," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "Our PK's been exceptional of late. Because we didn't start well. I think our first 10 or 15 games we were like a bottom-10 team in the League. So you really have to play catch up to make yourself get into the top six or seven and we did that for 60-plus games. It's been great.

"Is a team going to put some power-play goals up against you? They are. Unfortunately it came in Game 1 of the playoffs. So we hope that we get back to some of the great things we've done."