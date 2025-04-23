Tkachuk ‘impactful’ in return for Panthers in Game 1 win in Eastern 1st Round

TAMPA, Fla. -- Before the game, in an emptying hallway at Amalie Arena, Matthew Tkachuk stretched, his torso wrapped and his face focused. His teammates, having mostly finished their pregame soccer, had dispersed, but the face of the Florida Panthers worked on loosening his body, readying himself to return to the ice after an absence that had stretched on for two months.

Tkachuk’s injury at the 4 Nations Face-Off meant that he hadn’t played for the Florida Panthers since Feb. 8, a run that saw the reigning Stanley Cup champions wilt a bit in the final months of the season, with urgency lacking and lineup upheaval and availability unknowns.

It had made doubt creep in about the Panthers, questions about whether they might have played too much hockey in two straight trips to the Cup Final, about whether they might be in line for an early exit after their in-state matchup in the Eastern Conference First Round against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Instead, there was Tkachuk in the series opener of the “Battle of the Sunshine State,” in all his mouthguard-chewing, scrum-starting, goal-scoring glory, his ability to lead the Panthers into any and every fight fully intact.

He scored twice and had an assist, picking up exactly where he had left off, as the Panthers defeated the Lightning 6-2 on Tuesday in Game 1 of the best-of-7 series.

“That’s what you miss,” Tkachuk said. “You miss competing, you miss the fans, the energy, the emotion, the battles with the other team, the chirps on your own bench. It’s just so much stuff that you miss. I was just super grateful to be out there and loved every second of it.”