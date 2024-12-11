Barkov stays hot, Panthers edge Kraken in shootout

Sam Reinhart had an assist and scored the deciding goal for the Panthers (18-9-2), who have won three straight. Bobrovsky made 17 saves.

“I thought we were very comfortable in [the game]," Florida coach Paul Maurice said. "I like the fact that we didn’t force a lot of things.”

Chandler Stephenson scored, and Yanni Gourde and Jared McCann each had an assist for the Kraken (14-14-2), who had won three of four. Joey Daccord made 32 saves.

“Our puck play, particularly in the second period, forced us into playing in the defensive zone a little too much in that game,” Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said. “But we had opportunities.”