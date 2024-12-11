SEATTLE -- Aleksander Barkov had a goal and also scored in the shootout to help the Florida Panthers start their five-game road trip with a 2-1 win over the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday.
Barkov stays hot, Panthers edge Kraken in shootout
Reinhart has assist for Florida; Daccord makes 32 saves for Seattle
Barkov has 10 points (five goals, five assists) during a seven-game point streak.
“We traveled yesterday, they traveled two days ago from the East Coast, so it was just going to be whoever sticks with the game plan better,” Barkov said. “Obviously, we had some breakdowns, but [Sergei Bobrovsky] was there for us. Overall, I think we played the way we wanted to play.”
Sam Reinhart had an assist and scored the deciding goal for the Panthers (18-9-2), who have won three straight. Bobrovsky made 17 saves.
“I thought we were very comfortable in [the game]," Florida coach Paul Maurice said. "I like the fact that we didn’t force a lot of things.”
Chandler Stephenson scored, and Yanni Gourde and Jared McCann each had an assist for the Kraken (14-14-2), who had won three of four. Joey Daccord made 32 saves.
“Our puck play, particularly in the second period, forced us into playing in the defensive zone a little too much in that game,” Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said. “But we had opportunities.”
Stephenson made it 1-0 with a breakaway goal at 15:39 of the first period, taking a feed from Gourde at the blue line, skating down the slot and chipping it past Bobrovsky’s glove.
“We’ll take the point," Stephenson said. "Obviously, it would have been nice [to win], but at the same time, we still did some good things. But I think we’ll just look to be better next game. ... Joey played outstanding for us, gave us a chance, and we just couldn’t buy one in overtime.”
Barkov tied it 1-1 at 18:59 of the second period, one-timing Reinhart’s pass from the right circle into an open net behind Daccord. The goal came seconds after Nate Schmidt hustled to break up a Gourde breakaway.
“I think 'Schmitty' made a really good defensive play there,” Barkov said. “Good backcheck, took the puck away, and we had a little odd-man rush there, 4-on-3, and [Reinhart' found me. I just tried to get the puck as quick as possible to the net and maybe catch [the goalie] there. Luckily it went in.”
Bobrovsky stopped Bjorkstrand on a breakaway with nine seconds left in overtime to force the shootout.
“It’s the moment,” Bobrovsky said. “You don’t think about the time. You just play by the moment, and I try to give myself the best chance to stop it.”
NOTES: Bobrovsky tied Curtis Joseph (190) for seventh-most road wins in NHL history. … Gourde played one shift in the third period before leaving with a lower-body injury at 3:04. Bylsma did not give an update on his status after the game.