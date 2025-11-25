Panthers score 8, cruise to win against Predators

Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe each had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling and Evan Rodrigues each had a goal and an assist for the Panthers (12-9-1), who have won five of seven (5-2-0). Daniil Tarasov made 36 saves.

Florida had 12 players who recorded at least one point.

Filip Forsberg, Fedor Svechkov and Nick Blankenburg scored for the Predators (6-12-4), who have lost eight of their past nine (1-6-2). Juuse Saros allowed five goals on 16 shots before being replaced early in the second period by Justus Annunen, who made six saves in relief.

Greer gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead 11 seconds into the game on a one-timer off a pass from behind the net by Verhaeghe.

Rodrigues extended it to 2-0 at 5:42 of the first period on a rebound.

Forsberg cut it to 2-1 at 6:52 on a redirection of a backhand pass from the corner by Luke Evangelista, and Svechkov tied it 2-2 at 10:32 on a rebound.

Jesper Boqvist put Florida back ahead 3-2 at 11:31 on a forehand shot on a partial breakaway on a pass from Forsling.

Sam Bennett extended it to 4-2 at 15:46 after Svechkov’s clearing attempt went in off Bennett’s skate.

Forsling pushed it to 5-2 at 1:24 of the second period on a wrist shot from the point that deflected off Predators defenseman Nick Perbix. Saros was then pulled.

Blankenburg’s power-play goal cut it to 5-3 at 2:11 of the third period on a wrist shot.

Greer made it 6-3 at 4:52 on a wrist shot from the slot on a pass from Verhaeghe.

Reinhart extended it to 7-3 at 8:33 on a rebound of a shot by Rodrigues, and Verhaeghe made it 8-3 at 12:49 of the third.