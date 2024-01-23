Panthers defeat Predators, end 4-game losing streak

Sam Reinhart scored again, Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist, and Sam Bennett had three assists for the Panthers (28-14-4), who were 0-2-2 during their skid. Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves.

“This was a big game for us,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “The dads are here, but we’ve also lost a few in a row. We needed a win. Some really good energy on the bench, real good focus. We made a few mistakes but then made up for the mistakes with really good effort. And then when we couldn’t, [Stolarz] made four or five really good saves tonight.”

Juuse Saros made 34 saves for the Predators (25-21-1), who have lost two in a row and three of four.

“Just a tough loss against a good squad,” Nashville forward Colton Sissons said. “Obviously, we got our lunch handed to us in the first a little bit. They were dictating the pace of the game, but we certainly played a lot better in the last two frames and were right there. Obviously, the scoreboard looks a little bit lopsided in the end with a few empty netters, but we were right there. We had a chance to get points or win the game late.”