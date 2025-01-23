Kempe scores winner, Kings rally past Panthers in 3rd period

Helenius gets 1st NHL goal, Kuemper makes 26 saves for Los Angeles

Panthers at Kings | Recap

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings scored twice in the third period for a 2-1 comeback win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

Adrian Kempe scored for the fourth straight game, Samuel Helenius got his first career NHL goal, and the Kings (26-14-5) won for the second time in their past six games (2-4-0). Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves, allowing one goal or fewer for the sixth time in his past seven starts.

Evan Rodrigues had a power-play goal and Spencer Knight made 26 saves for the Panthers (28-18-3). It was the second game of a back-to-back for Florida after winning 5-2 at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

Helenius got his first goal in 25 games when he backhanded the puck into an open net with Knight face down on the ice to tie it 1-1 at 6:41 of the third.

Kempe tipped Kevin Fiala’s shot up and in at 13:12 to take a 2-1 lead. It was Kempe’s fourth goal and fifth point during the streak.

Florida went up 1-0 at 7:27 of the second period when Rodrigues scored his third power play of the season. Mackie Samoskevich’s shot was wide of the net and caromed off the boards to Anton Lundell at the top of the crease for a backhand pass to Rodrigues, who shot into an open goal.

